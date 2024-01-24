Sleeping Beauty salon, Edinburgh, review - we try their Winter Wellness package

Young woman having facial massage in beauty salon

I think we all feel like we’re owed spring now.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t work like that. There are still a few weeks to go before daffodils appear and we can start to think about shedding our bulkiest knitwear.

For now, we just have to survive it any way we can, and that may mean a visit to Sleeping Beauty to try their Winter Wellness package, which is available until February 28. Over the course of 60 minutes, it incorporates a Scalp, Neck and Shoulder Massage, a Hot Stone Signature Facial and a Warming Hand Wrap.

I’m trying it out at their one-year-old Alva Street salon in Edinburgh, though you can also visit them in the Radisson Blu hotel on the High Street, one of their two Inverness locations, or any of their various outposts in Lerwick, Aviemore or Fort William.

On my visit, I’m led down to one of the basement level treatment rooms in this Georgian townhouse.

Then, once I’m lying face up under a blanket, a headband goes on and my make-up is removed using the salon owner’s own product line, Luxe. After a double cleanse, there’s a bit of exfoliation using a light Acai and Goji Microdermabrasion Scrub, then a spritz of Rose Aloe Toner, before a creamy face mask is applied, along with lavender-scented eye pads.

The rest of the facial is put on pause, as my desiccated paws are next in line for some therapy. They are looking so raw and cadaverous, thanks to chilly weather and too much dish-washing (well, that’s my excuse to skive this chore).

This will fix them. My therapist slathers a thick lotion on, then they’re slid into heated mitts, to help them absorb the moisture.

Next is the 15 minute or so oil-free scalp massage element, before the mitts are removed and my therapist examines my revitalised fingers.

“They sucked that right up,” she says.

Now to finish the facial. The face mask is whipped away, using hot flannels, then tiny and smooth hot stones are rubbed across my epidermis. After a series of symmetrical lifting moves, there’s a thick application of moisturiser, and I gather the strength to heave myself off this comfy table, while my therapist disappears to get me a lime and ginger herbal tea.

Is it spring yet, I wonder. No? Well, I shall hibernate here a bit longer then.