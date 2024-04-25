Gadget review: we try the Shark FlexStyle 5-in-1 Airstyler and Hairdryer, to tame Worzel Gummidge locks

There’s a decent chance you might already have a SharkNinja gadget in your home.

This US product design and ‘consumer problem solving company’ owns Ninja, of popular air-fryer fame, and Shark, who make robot-vacuums, among many other things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of those items is the Shark FlexStyle 5-in-1 Airstyler and Hair Dryer, which they launched in 2022, to rival Dyson’s Air Wrap.

Shark Airstyler diffuser tool

I’ve been keen to try it, as my hair is tricky, on all counts.

It’s thick, so drying takes ages, and a Worzel Gummidge-esque texture, because I often use straighteners on it. Thus, there could be no better fuzzy guinea pig. Still, I’m a bit scared of this device at first. It looks complicated and new-fangled. After a few days of nervously circling its bright purple case, I un-zip it, and my fear dissipates. This is easy peasy.

First, I test it out as a hairdryer, which requires unlocking and clicking the head so it’s at an angle. There are three heat settings, three speeds and a cool shot button. It does a magnificent job, and is lightweight and pretty quiet. Once you’ve got the hang of this, you can move onto styling.

The device comes with five tools to curl, straighten, volumise, smooth and define. There’s a very effective smoother, which you can click on while drying your mane. However, I especially love the wrap curling tools. There’s one to make your hair flip out, and the other to turn it in.

These both automatically suck strands round their barrels, and leave you with big bouncy and beachy waves. This style may not have the longevity of my usual curling method with straighteners, but they do a lot less damage, look more natural and there’s always hairspray.

For those with curly hair, you also get a diffuser, and there are two bristle brushes, if you want that ‘just stepped out of a salon’ bouncy blow-dry effect.

Anyway, it’s a great piece of product design. I don’t think I could ever go back to a dryer that does nothing but blow. Gummidge hair, begone.