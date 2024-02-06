Medusa, Edinburgh, review - we try a French bob at the new Elm Row branch of this hairdresser

Medusa salon on Elm Row, Edinburgh

Medusa is a bit of an Edinburgh institution.

This hairdresser has had a presence in the city for as long as I can remember.

Even more so now, as they have six salons, so you’re never more than a scrunchie’s throw from a branch. I’ve visited the Raeburn Place, Teviot and Bread Street outposts before, but now I’m heading to the latest addition, Elm Row, which opened just a couple of months ago.

The design of the box fresh and dog-friendly salon is simple, with neutral stippled walls and modern light-fittings. It’s probably the loveliest of their properties so far, probably because of the high ceilings, huge windows and lots of natural - and flattering, thank goodness - light.

I’m here for my cut and colour with stylist, Lucy Quinn.

As far as colour goes, I want the grey roots covered, but also, rather than my usual balayage, just a couple of lighter ashy blonde sections by my face, since spring is on its way. Well, almost. After letting me choose a shade from some swatches, Lucy organises this first, and I’m foiled up and the dye is applied, before I’m baked under a heat lamp for 20 minutes.

She gets me a cappuccino, and gives me a copy of Vogue to read, but it’s too tempting just to enjoy people watching from this excellent vantage point.

Once my time is up, the potion is washed off at the basins, where I’m thoroughly shampooed, and Lucy also applies a K18 deep conditioning treatment to deal with my inevitable frizz.

Next is the cut. I am clutching my phone, where I’ve saved some pictures that I like, of a ‘French bob’ style, with ‘disconnected pieces’. Lucy examines my hairline and face, and decides that a chin-length version of this cut will suit me best.

She chops away, and about five inches of hair fall onto the floor.

Then she dries my hair, using a curvy brush to create movement. The lovely tortoiseshell colours start to appear, as the water evaporates. I am smitten.

She finishes my style with a bit of oil, to smooth the cuticle, and asks if I want any changes or more weight taken off, but its perfect as it is, so I say no to any more tinkering.

I love my fresh look. Aso, the conditioning treatment still seems to be working its magic, though I’m already three washes in.

I think I’m going to stick with this style. From now on, it’s a regular French bob with Lucy, please.

Now, where can I get a croissant to go with my new hair?