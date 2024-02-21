Charlie Miller Pic: Alex Hewitt

According to Charlie Miller’s senior head stylist, Lori McHugh, most people get keratin smoothing treatments in summer.

They want to beat the frizz before going on holiday, especially if they’re heading somewhere humid.

However, I’m breaking that trend. It’s the approach of spring that’s made me want to get my hair in order. Soon I’ll have to ditch the wooly hat and share my wig with the world.

Charlie Miller interior Pic: Paul Zanre

Thus, I’m at the oldest of Charlie Miller’s four salons – the 29-year-old South St Andrew Street branch - to try Keratin Revolution.

These treatments can take a long time, so, I thought it was best to visit while my hair is at chin length and easier to tackle. I’m also pleased to be somewhere so comfortable for my three hour stint. There are cappuccinos and Biscoff biscuits on tap, as well as mercifully flattering lighting, and Lori is very easy to chat to.

The first stage is to give my hair a thorough triple shampoo, at the basins. It has to be squeaky clean and product residue free, before we can start the application. Then it’s thoroughly blow-dried, before Lori sets to work painting it with the product, using clips to hold my hair in place.

After a plastic wrap is put on my head, the potion is given about 30 minutes to soak into my strands. This time can vary, depending on how porous your hair is. I flick through a few glossy magazines, then Lori returns, to straighten one small section at a time. This is the bit that takes the longest, but it passes speedily.

Once I’m done, my hair is poker straight and glossy, and it shouldn’t be washed for three days, though Lori says it’s no biggie if you really want to shampoo it before then. Apparently, these products have evolved in the last few years, and you don't have to be quite so strict as you used to. I can even tie my hair back, if I want, without it spoiling the long-term smoothing effect.

Now, I’m two washes down the road, using Charlie Miller’s own sulfate-free Hydrate Shampoo and Conditioner (usually £36.90), which you get for free as part of the treatment.

It is amazing to have obedient hair, for once, and this should last for three months or more. It’s also cut down my drying time by around 50 per cent, so there’s more time for activities, and it’s made my pre-existing highlights look fresher and brighter.

It may be premature, but I have already cast aside my knitted bonnet.