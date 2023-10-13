All Sections
Scotland’s Glorious Glens: 13 Scots glens you need to visit including Glen Etive

Scotland boasts over forty glorious glens which attract thousands of photographers and nature enthusiasts every year in admiration of their breathtaking scenery.

Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 20th Apr 2023, 15:43 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 14:30 BST

Where there are mountains there are glens, and in Scotland there are many mountainous regions which are even award-winning. The word “Glen” (like many place names) originates from Scottish Gaelic and refers to a steep-sided valley. Many are U-shaped and were formed by huge glaciers carving their shape in the last ice age.

As Sir David Attenborough said, “Scotland is a wonderfully fascinating place for wildlife and nature. It has, in my opinion, some of the most marvellous landscapes and wildlife spectacles you will find anywhere.”

Now that summer 2023 has arrived, here are our top 13 Scottish glens which boast exquisite wildlife and enchanting scenery.

Glen Etive can be found in the Scottish Highlands between the beautiful Loch Etive and the A82. Many tourists have flocked to the area in search of the filming locations from movies like James Bond’s Skyfall and Braveheart.

Glen Etive can be found in the Scottish Highlands between the beautiful Loch Etive and the A82. Many tourists have flocked to the area in search of the filming locations from movies like James Bond’s Skyfall and Braveheart. Photo: via WikiCommons

Glen Torridon is considered one of Scotland’s most ‘rugged and isolated’ areas, stretching out from the village of Kinlochewe to Torridon in the Wester Ross council area. The evocative landscape of Glen Torridon is not to be missed.

Glen Torridon is considered one of Scotland’s most ‘rugged and isolated’ areas, stretching out from the village of Kinlochewe to Torridon in the Wester Ross council area. The evocative landscape of Glen Torridon is not to be missed. Photo: Robert J Heath

Glencoe Village is the main settlement in Glen Coe in the Lochaber region of the Scottish Highlands. As written by the National Trust for Scotland: “It's known equally for its awe-inspiring views and sorrowful past – it is a place of history, wildlife, adventure and myth.”

Glencoe Village is the main settlement in Glen Coe in the Lochaber region of the Scottish Highlands. As written by the National Trust for Scotland: “It's known equally for its awe-inspiring views and sorrowful past – it is a place of history, wildlife, adventure and myth.” Photo: via WikiCommons

On the world-famous Isle of Skye, you can find Glen Sligachan where the Black Cuillin meets the western seaboard. It offers a splendid wilderness trail that takes hikers into the heart of the Cuillin Mountains.

On the world-famous Isle of Skye, you can find Glen Sligachan where the Black Cuillin meets the western seaboard. It offers a splendid wilderness trail that takes hikers into the heart of the Cuillin Mountains. Photo: aderussell on Flickr

