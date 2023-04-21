3 . Nairn East Beach (Nairn)

Only a half hour out from Inverness you can enjoy the white sands of Nairn East Beach that stretch out as far as the eyes can see. What’s more, the picturesque town of Nairn is one of the driest and sunniest places in Scotland - so you’ve got a better chance of getting your fill of sunshine at this exquisite location. Photo: YouTube Screenshot via Scotland Far and Near