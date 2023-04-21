From Barra to the ‘Bahamas’, Scotland boasts an awe-inspiring array of white sand beaches that take your mind to the Mediterranean and beyond (well, so long as you’re dressed warmly!)
Along the Scottish coastline you can find white sand beaches that rival even the most stunning vistas of the Maldives. While they may not be hotspots (pun intended) for tanning due to the Scottish weather, they certainly make up for it by being strikingly beautiful natural wonders.
So, if you’re looking for gorgeous beach scenery without buying a plane ticket, check out our list of thirteen white sand beaches in Scotland.
1. Luskentyre Beach (Isle of Harris)
You can find this beach on the west coast of South Harris in the Outer Hebrides. At Luskentyre, white sands ripple down to deep aquamarine waters - imparting a feeling of being in a completely different country. Back in 2017, it placed number four in the ‘top 10 UK beaches’ awards. Photo: via WikiCommons
2. Camusdarach Beach (Mallaig)
If you want the tropical beach experience with silver sands and deep blue waters (minus the heat) then this is the place for you. Up the West Coast, north of Fort William, you can find Camusdarach Beach, and from here you can see the Isle of Skye. It’s no wonder that Camusdarach was chosen for the film ‘Local Hero’. Photo: via WikiCommons
3. Nairn East Beach (Nairn)
Only a half hour out from Inverness you can enjoy the white sands of Nairn East Beach that stretch out as far as the eyes can see. What’s more, the picturesque town of Nairn is one of the driest and sunniest places in Scotland - so you’ve got a better chance of getting your fill of sunshine at this exquisite location. Photo: YouTube Screenshot via Scotland Far and Near
4. Traigh Lar (Isle of Harris)
History lovers and outdoor enthusiasts can unite at this expansive beach that boasts stunning views across to the Isle of Taransay. At the north end of the beach you can find Clach MhicLeoid, a legendary standing stone that was erected approximately 5,000 years ago. Photo: YouTube Screenshot via Calum Macaulay