A total solar eclipse set to pass over North America this evening will be partially visible from parts of the UK.

Because the moon is much smaller than the sun, the shadow it casts on Earth during a solar eclipse is only visible in certain places. For those in the UK, it won’t be until around 2090 that another total eclipse will be visible from the country.

For keen stargazers, here’s everything you need to know about the eclipse, from when the next one is to where you can see it in the UK.

What is an eclipse?

An eclipse of the sun is when the moon moves directly between the sun and earth – during a solar eclipse, Earth is essentially in the moon’s shadow.

However, due to the size of the moon this shadow only covers a small section of Earth’s surface which is why it isn’t visible across the world.

What is a total solar eclipse?

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and Earth completely blocking the face of the sun, with the sky darkening as if it is dawn or dusk.

The last time the path of a total eclipse went over the UK was in 1999, and the next total eclipse won’t take place in the UK until 2090.

What time is the total eclipse in 2024?

On Monday April 8th, the path of the total solar eclipse will pass over the UK and Ireland.

Times around the country will vary but from around 7.50pm, the eclipse will become visible in certain parts of the UK. The maximum eclipse time will range from 8pm to 8.30pm, with visibility ending when the sun sets at around 8.50pm.

Where can you see the 2024 solar eclipse in the UK?

According to Dr Edward Bloomer, a senior astronomer at the Royal Observatory Greenwich, the UK will get “a small grazing” of the total eclipse. Those in western parts of the UK and Ireland may be able to see a partial eclipse just before sunset.

This will depend on weather conditions and cloud coverage, however locations which are said to be among the best spots to catch a glimpse of the solar event – with the correct eyewear – include the Outer Hebrides, Edinburgh and Glasgow in Scotland alongside spots such as Manchester in England and County Donegal in Ireland.

The overall best place in the UK to observe the solar eclipse is in the Outer Hebrides, with Stornoway to see a 34% eclipse at 8.14pm.

Here are locations in the UK where you may be able to see the eclipse, with the percentage of the sun obscured by the moon.

Where to view the total eclipse in Scotland

Stornoway – 22.5%

Portree, Isle of Skye – 22.3%

Ullapool – 22.5%

Inverness – 16%

Orkney Islands – 14%

Isle of Arran – 16.2%

Edinburgh – 6.1%

Glasgow – 11.2%

Dundee – 6.4%

Aberdeen – 4.34%

Lerwick – 8.1%

Fort William – 19.3%

Dunfermline – 7.7%

Perth – 8.4%

Stirling – 10.2%

Dumfries – 5.8%

Where to see the total eclipse in England, Wales and Northern Ireland

Liverpool – 0.64%

Manchester – 0.82%

Plymouth – 1.9%

Penzance – 3.37%

Belfast – 17.2%

Londonderry/Derry – 21.48%

Swansea – 0.71%

Aberystwyth – 2.18%

Bangor – 3.9%

Lancaster – 1.05%

Lake District 2.7%

Carlisle – 2.6%

Where to see the total eclipse in Ireland

Dublin – 15.4%

Galway – 34.5%

Cork – 19.5%

Limerick – 20%

When is the next solar eclipse after 2024?

There won’t be another total eclipse in the UK until September 23, 2090, according to the Royal Observatory in Greenwich. Previously, the last total eclipse in the UK took place in 1999.

However, there will be a partial eclipse visible from the UK next year, on March 29, 2025 and another the following year on August 12, 2026.

How to safely view the solar eclipse

Solar eclipses may be a once in a lifetime event, however it is crucial to protect your eyes when viewing one.

The intense rays of the sun can cause serious harm – including blindness – if you look directly at the eclipse with no protection.

Specialised solar eclipse glasses are available to purchase. They must meet the ISO 12312-2 safety standard, indicating that they provide adequate protection for solar viewing – normal sunglasses should never be used as a substitute.