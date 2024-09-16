Northern Lights: When can I see the spectacular aurora borealis in Scotland tonight?

Also known as the aurora borealis, the bands of pink and green from the Northern Lights may be seen across Scotland on Monday night

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Lights may illuminate the sky over parts of the UK on Monday night and early Tuesday morning, the Met Office has said.

The lights, also known as the aurora borealis, are most likely to be visible in areas of clear sky, including in Scotland and Northern Ireland, as well as northern parts of England and Wales, the forecaster said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People take out their phones to try and capture the Northern Lights on camera. The natural lightshow may be visible again on Monday night in Scotland. Picture: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images | Getty Images

There may also be a “chance of sightings further south”, the Met Office said.

What is my best chance of seeing the Northern Lights?

For those hoping to spot the aurora, meteorologists have advised staying away from areas with light pollution and using a long exposure camera as they are better able to adapt to different wavelengths than the naked eye.

The Aurora Borealis, also known as the northern lights, could be visible again in the sky in Scotland on Monday night. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire | PA

Remote, open areas with views of the northern horizon are best for sightings.

What is the best time to see the Northern Lights?

The lights are unlikely to be visible until it gets very dark in Scotland. Sunset is schedule for 7.31pm in Scotland on Monday night, with the conditions unlikely to be dark enough until at least 9pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Met Office spokesperson Andrea Bishop said: “Aurora activity is expected to peak on Monday following the forecast arrival of a coronal mass ejection. However, for the UK, this period is expected to coincide with daylight hours.

“Lingering effects are still likely to persist into Monday night and early Tuesday morning though, meaning that aurora is likely to be visible where skies are clear from Scotland and Northern Ireland, as well as parts of England and Wales, mainly in the north.

“It’s not possible to predict how far south the coronal mass ejection may be seen or pick out cities. But in terms of visibility overnight, there are generally clear skies for most tonight. However, it will be cloudier across the Northern Isles and western Scotland, with patchy rain and drizzle as well as cloudier skies in Northern Ireland.

“There’s also patchy cloud for some in the South East and East Anglia.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why do the Northern Lights occur?

Aurora displays occur when charged particles collide with gases in the Earth’s atmosphere around the magnetic poles.

As they collide, light is emitted at various wavelengths, creating colourful displays in the sky.

In the northern hemisphere, most of this activity takes place within a band known as the aurora oval, covering latitudes between 60 and 75 degrees.