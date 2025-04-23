A total of 41,630 people across Scotland have taken part in this year’s bird survey organised by the RSPB.
Despite taking place on the same weekend as Storm Eowyn an impressive 748,392 birds were spotted at the annual Big Garden Birdwatch.
A welcome sight when looking out the kitchen window, these are the birds that add life and colour to our outdoor spaces.
Many of us like to help out our feathered friends - particularly over the winter months - by supplying food in feeders and on bird tables, and shelter in the form of bird boxes.
Here are the 13 most common avian garden visitors in Scotland - according to the recently-released figures.
1. House Sparrow
As has been the case for over the last 14 years, the house sparrow is Scotland's most common garden bird. Interestingly, although they are a familiar sight across the UK, they are not thought to be a native species, having spread naturally north from North Africa. Sadly numbers are declining dramatically and so its reign at the top may soon come to an end. | Canva/Getty Images
2. Starling
In second place is the starling. When these birds flock in autumn they create spectacular murmurations that can contain as many as 100,000 starlings. One of the best places to see this natural phenomenon is around Gretna Green in the south of Scotland. In Britain as a whole starlings dropped a place to fourth in the league table of common birds, but numbers are holding strong in Scotland where they were found in over 40 per cent of gardens. | Canva/Getty Images
3. Blackbird
Completing the podium places, and up two spots from last year, is the blackbird - known for their beautiful song. Blackbirds are monogamous and pairs usually stay together for life. Only the males are black, with the females being brown. At least one showed up in over 80 per cent of gardens. | Canva/Getty Images
4. Chaffinch
The chaffinch doesn't even make the top 10 UK-wide but retains its number four spot in Scotland. There are as many as 240 million pairs of these pretty birds living across Europe. | Canva/Getty Images