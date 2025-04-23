2 . Starling

In second place is the starling. When these birds flock in autumn they create spectacular murmurations that can contain as many as 100,000 starlings. One of the best places to see this natural phenomenon is around Gretna Green in the south of Scotland. In Britain as a whole starlings dropped a place to fourth in the league table of common birds, but numbers are holding strong in Scotland where they were found in over 40 per cent of gardens. | Canva/Getty Images