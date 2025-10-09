Off-the-beaten-track Scottish nudist beach that's only reachable by ferry named among the UK's best

It is said to be the only official naturist beach in Scotland.

A Scottish nudist beach has been named among the best in the UK by BBC Countryfile.

They have collated a list of nine nudist beaches all within the UK that are said to be the best.

Many of these beaches are tucked away in quieter, wilder locations, making them a perfect escape for those seeking seclusion.

If you’re thinking of visiting, it’s worth knowing the boundaries of naturist zones and following the rules to ensure the safety and comfort of all beachgoers.

BBC Countryfile said: “From golden sands to hidden coves, the UK has no shortage of beautiful beaches where clothing is optional.

“Some beaches are officially recognised as naturist, while others simply have long-established areas set aside for those who prefer to sunbathe without swimwear.”

The only official Scottish nudist beach - Cleat’s Shore on the Isle of Arran - made it on the BBC Countryfile list.

Cleat’s Shore is a secluded and quiet naturist beach. | Gordon Brown via Geograph

Cleat’s Shore has previously been described in the book 'Bare Britain' as 'probably the least visited nudist beach in the known universe'.

It is located near Lagg on the southwest tip of The Isle of Arran and is only reachable by ferry.

BBC Countryfile said: “Believed to be Scotland’s only official nudist beach, Cleat’s Shore is very much off the beaten track, located near Lagg on the southwest tip of the Isle of Arran, an island off the west coast of Scotland. If an icy blast around your nethers appeals, this is the beach for you.

“If you want to try going one step further (and a few degrees cooler), Crakaig Beach is even further north into Scotland – but this one’s not an official naturist spot.”

Also included on the list are Shellness on the Isle of Sheppey, Pedn Vounder in Cornwall, Rocken End on the Isle of Wight, Druridge Bay in Northumberland, Holkham Bay in Norfolk, Haven Cliffs Beach in Devon, Morfa Dyffryn in Wales and Studland Bay in Dorset.

The best-known naturist beach in Wales is said to be Morfa Dyffryn.

BBC Countryfile said: “The one-kilometre stretch for naturists is quite a walk from the nearest car parks, so those keen to strip off will have to embark on a half-hour stroll to reach the designated spot.