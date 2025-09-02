There will be a total lunar eclipse viewable from Scotland this weekend. | Canva/Getty Images

The moon will be looking a little different this Sunday.

It’s a busy start to September for those of us who enjoy looking to the stars.

The first Northern Lights of the autumn made an appearance across the UK on September 1, while September 7 will see the 9th full moon of the year - the Harvest Moon - shining from above.

Moat excitingly though, is a total lunar eclipse of the moon on the same evening - with Scots maybe having the chance to see the moon turn red.

Although not quite as dramatic as their solar cousins, it’s still something that’s worth checking out.

Here’s everything you need to know about the next one.

What is a lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse occurs when when the Moon aligns directly behind the Earth relative to the Sun. This alignment causes the moon to pass through Earth's shadow. A total lunar eclipse sees the Moon entirely covered by the Earth’s shadow, while a partial eclipse means only part of the Moon is affected.

What does a lunar eclipse look like?

At the start it looks like a small ‘bite’ has been taken out of the moon, as the Earth’s shadow starts to fall upon it. The ‘bite’ gets bigger and bigger and can make the moon appear to be red in colour, before it recedes.

When is the next complete lunar eclipse?

The next time the phenomenon will be observable will be on the evening of Sunday, September 7.

Where will the complete eclipse be visable from?

The eclipse will be best viewed from India, China, Russia, Australia, New Zealand, east Africa and the regions surrounding central Asia - but there will still be a chance to see near ‘totality’ in Europe, including in Scotland.

How long does a lunar eclipse last for?

Unlike the relatively speedy solar eclipse, the lunar eclipse is a slow business taking around five hours, which can be spit into five hour-long phases as follows:

Penumbral lunar eclipse: the full moon enters Earth's penumbra and begins to dim.

Partial lunar eclipse: the full moon begins to enter Earth's umbra and begins to turn reddish

Total lunar eclipse (lunar totality): the entire moon is inside Earth's umbra.

Partial lunar eclipse: the full moon begins to exit Earth's umbra and begins to lose its reddish color.

Penumbral lunar eclipse: the full moon begins to exit Earth's penumbra and regains its glare.

What time can I see the lunar eclipse in Scotland?

The first two phases of the eclipse will take place before the moon rises in Scotland, so will not be visible. Totality will arrive at 7.11pm so, when the moon rises in the Scottish sky around 20 minutes later, it will still be largely covered by Earth’s shadow.

Where should I go to watch the lunar eclipse?

It’s best to get up somewhere high so you can have the best view of the horizon to the east, so you can see the moon as soon as it rises. A pair of binoculars will give you an even better view of the mechanics of the eclipse.

How rare are lunar eclipses?

Partial lunar eclipses take place a couple of times a year, but it’s far rarer to two complete eclipses in a single year - as will happen in 2025 (the first was on March 13).

What is the weather forecast for the lunar eclipse in Scotland?

Sadly, we’ll only be able to see the eclipse if the skies are clear - something it’s pretty hard to rely upon in Scotland. At the moment the forecast is looking not great for much of the country, with cloud and rain forecast for Sunday evening. That could all change though.