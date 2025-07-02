The UK's 'cheapest' seaside town is in Scotland – with an affordability score of 9.82 out of 10
The UK's most affordable seaside towns have been named – and taking top spot is a scenic location right here in Scotland.
The Co-operative Bank examined key affordability factors across coastal towns to determine which were the best value for money. The research studied average house and rental prices, the number of beaches, crime rates, walkability scores, and daily sunshine hours.
Topping the list to be crowned the UK's most budget-friendly seaside town is Oban, with an overall affordability score of 9.82 out of 10. Known as ‘Scotland’s seafood capital, this picturesque town has one of the lowest average house prices at £220,458. Rent is also notably affordable, averaging £800 per month, just 34.7% of the average monthly income, the lowest rent-to-income ratio among all the locations analysed.
Morecambe ranks second with a total affordability score of 9.80 out of 10. This Lancashire gem captures the essence of the English seaside and has some of the most affordable house prices in the country. The average house price here is lower than in Oban at £194,295. However, rent prices in Morecambe are slightly higher, at an average of £821 per month, working out at 37.7% of the average monthly income.
Blackpool ties with Morecambe for second place, scoring 9.80. The average house price in Blackpool is around £147,449, making it the most affordable seaside town in the UK for property purchases. Unfortunately, Blackpool is slightly let down by its rent prices. At an average of £704 per month, rent in Blackpool works out as 40% of the average monthly salary, which is higher than in Morecambe or Oban. That said, it remains among the most budget-friendly options in the country.
Troon and Dunbar both rank within the top 10. Troon places 4th with average house prices of £225,977 and rent at £982 per month, while Dunbar is 9th with house prices averaging £327,821 and rent at £945.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.