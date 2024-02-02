1 . Take a snowdrop walk

As recently as the 1950s you'd be lucky to see a blooming snowdrop until early March. Milder winters have meant that the pretty flowers can now be seen by late January, while February is the best time to see them create stunning blankets of white. They tend to grow in light woodland and there are plenty of places across Scotland where you can go for 'snowdrop walks', including the Cambo Estate, in Fife, which boasts over 200 varieties, including many rarities. Photo: Canva/Getty Images