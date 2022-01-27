Nine out of ten Scots back planting more forestry to tackle climate crisis and timber shortfall

Almost as many say more trees should be planted in Scotland and the Scottish Government should provide more cash for creating new forests.

The findings come from a poll by Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS), which manages 630,000 hectares of the nation’s landscape.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FLS conducted the survey to gauge public support for productive forestry – where trees are grown specifically for harvesting – in Scotland.

A survey by Forestry and Land Scotland has found high support for planting more commercial forests to help fight climate change and reduce imports of timber for construction

Trees play a critical role in tackling climate change, soaking up and storing carbon dioxide emissions, which remain locked up in the wood products they become.

The UK is one of the least densely forested parts of Europe, with around 13 per cent of land covered in trees.

Coverage is higher in Scotland, at about 19 per cent, but that’s just half the 38 per cent average across the European Union.

Wood is increasingly being used as a more sustainable, carbon-neutral alternative to steel and concrete for building.

Around 80 per cent of the timber used across the UK is imported, mostly from Scandinavia, Latvia and Germany.

FLS plans to plant around two million new trees each year, with a 40-60 mixture of conifer and broadleaf species, to create 650 hectares of new woodland.

Another 23 million will be planted every year to 2025 to replace the trees, mostly conifers, that have been felled to supply Scotland’s wood processing sector.

“Trees and forests are the best weapons we have in the fight against climate change,” Mick Bottomley, head of marketing and sales for FLS, said.

“They lock away carbon while promoting biodiversity and protecting us from a changing climate.

“It is imperative that we act now, by planting more forests to secure a sustainable future.”

Mr Bottomley said the survey showed strong public support for more productive forestry in Scotland.

“Importing so much of the timber we use in construction leaves us at the mercy of fluctuations in the global market,” he said.

“We must also consider the carbon footprint of importing so much timber.

“We believe Scotland-based timber manufacturers could potentially triple production to meet current and future demand.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.