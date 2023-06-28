All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
Four of the most common birds to grace Scottish gardens with their presence.Four of the most common birds to grace Scottish gardens with their presence.
Four of the most common birds to grace Scottish gardens with their presence.

Scottish Garden Birds: Here are the 10 birds most commonly seen in Scotland's gardens - from the robin to the magpie

A welcome sight when looking out the kitchen window, these are the birds that add life and colour to our outdoor spaces.

By David Hepburn
Published 28th Jun 2023, 15:08 BST

Many of us like to help out our feathered friends - particularly over the winter months - by supplying food in feeders and on bird tables, and shelter in the form of bird boxes.

In return they help to keep plant-destroying caterpillars and aphids in check.

Here are the 10 most common avian garden visitors in Scotland - according to the RSPB's Big Garden Birdwatch.

As has been the case for over 20 years, the house sparrow is Scotland's most common garden bird. Interestingly, although they are a familiar sight across the UK, they are not thought to be a native species, having spread naturally north from North Africa. Sadly numbers are declining dramatically and so its reign at the top may be coming to an end.

1. House Sparrow

As has been the case for over 20 years, the house sparrow is Scotland's most common garden bird. Interestingly, although they are a familiar sight across the UK, they are not thought to be a native species, having spread naturally north from North Africa. Sadly numbers are declining dramatically and so its reign at the top may be coming to an end.

Photo Sales
The pretty blue tit takes second spot. Males and females are virtually identical, although males have a slightly brighter blue colour on the head, wing and tail than the females.

2. Blue Tit

The pretty blue tit takes second spot. Males and females are virtually identical, although males have a slightly brighter blue colour on the head, wing and tail than the females.

Photo Sales
Taking the final podium place is the starling. When these birds flock in autumn they create spectacular murmurations that can contain as many as 100,000 starlings. One of the best places to see this natural phenomenon is around Gretna Green in the south of Scotland.

3. Starling

Taking the final podium place is the starling. When these birds flock in autumn they create spectacular murmurations that can contain as many as 100,000 starlings. One of the best places to see this natural phenomenon is around Gretna Green in the south of Scotland.

Photo Sales
The success of the wood pigeon (simply referred to as pigeons by most people) hinged on the fact that they are tremendously adaptable birds - equally content living in city centres or on farmland.

4. Wood Pigeon

The success of the wood pigeon (simply referred to as pigeons by most people) hinged on the fact that they are tremendously adaptable birds - equally content living in city centres or on farmland.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:BirdsGardens