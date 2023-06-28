Many of us like to help out our feathered friends - particularly over the winter months - by supplying food in feeders and on bird tables, and shelter in the form of bird boxes.
Here are the 10 most common avian garden visitors in Scotland - according to the RSPB's Big Garden Birdwatch.
1. House Sparrow
As has been the case for over 20 years, the house sparrow is Scotland's most common garden bird. Interestingly, although they are a familiar sight across the UK, they are not thought to be a native species, having spread naturally north from North Africa. Sadly numbers are declining dramatically and so its reign at the top may be coming to an end.
2. Blue Tit
The pretty blue tit takes second spot. Males and females are virtually identical, although males have a slightly brighter blue colour on the head, wing and tail than the females.
3. Starling
Taking the final podium place is the starling. When these birds flock in autumn they create spectacular murmurations that can contain as many as 100,000 starlings. One of the best places to see this natural phenomenon is around Gretna Green in the south of Scotland.
4. Wood Pigeon
The success of the wood pigeon (simply referred to as pigeons by most people) hinged on the fact that they are tremendously adaptable birds - equally content living in city centres or on farmland.