Scottish Ducks: Here are all 20 of the beautiful water birds found in Scotland - and where to see them

Scotland is home to a whole host of ducks in a rainbow of colours - from the common to the incredibly rare.

By David Hepburn
Published 30th Jun 2023, 15:37 BST
 Comment
Some of Scotland's most stunning breeds of duck.Some of Scotland's most stunning breeds of duck.
Some of Scotland's most stunning breeds of duck.

Ducks are one of the first birds we become aware of when we're young, usually when we go to feed the mallards in the local park.

They are just one of a wide range of ducks found in Scotland - living in estuaries, lochs, ponds, estuaries and the sea.

Typically eating grains and grasses, aquatic plants, and invertebrates like shellfish (but ideally never bread - which is damaging to their digestion), they spend almost all their life on the water.

Some are resident in Scotland, but others arrive from overseas to overwinter in the country, with a sunny winter day offering the best chance to see some of the scarcer species.

Here are all 20 - and where you can find them.

Related topics:AnimalsNature
