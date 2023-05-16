It seems that winter is finally behind us, meaning it’s a great time to get out-and-about and discover all Scotland has to offer.

One of the many things that our country excels in is providing green spaces open to the public – whether it’s a modest local city park or impressive formal garden.

These are the lungs of our urban areas, important habitats for wildlife, and tourist attractions that attract tens of thousands of people every year.

Wherever you live in Scotland it’s unlikely you’ll be more than an hour walk away from a park or garden, each of which is likely to be at least a few people’s favourite spot.

But these 10 are the best according to reviewers on popular travel website Tripadvisor.

1 . Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh Founded in 16770, the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh are set over 72 stunning acres and features many rare plants from around the world. Matthew E said: "We've visited many botanical gardens, and this one is truly world-class. A must-see site if you're in Edinburgh." Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Princes Street Gardens Set in the show of Edinburgh Castle, Princes Street Gardens is popular with residents of Scotland's Capital on a sunny day. Lauren C said: "It’s a world away from the busy shopping streets of Princes Street and the Royal Mile. Views of the castle and church are gorgeous, with coffee, ice cream and a simply stunning fountain to boot." Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Dunrobin Castle and Gardens The historic Highland home of the Earls and Dukes of Sutherland, Dunrobin Castle dates back to 1275 and is surrounded by beautiful formal gardens. Marie W said: "Congratulations to all involved in the upkeep of both the castle and the incredible formal gardens. It was a pleasure to visit such a great and historic building." Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Holyrood Park Including the volcanic Arthur's Seat and Salisbury Crags, Holyrood Park offers numerous walking trails, lochs, archaeological sites, and some of the best views of Edinburgh and the Firth of Forth. mojomo said: "Absolutely beautiful green oasis in the historical bustling city of Edinburgh. Lovely walking trails leading up and around the volcanic formation of Arthur’s Seat. Iconic views." Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3