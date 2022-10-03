1. A Highland puma

In October 1980 a farmer called Donald Noble set a cage-trap near Cannich in the Highlands in a bid to prove that a number of big cat sightings in the area, including from his neighbour Jessie Chisholm, were true. To everybody's surprise he caught a puma, affectionately christened Felicity. The mystery deepened further when experts estimated that the animal appeared to be a pampered pet who had not been roaming in the wild for long. She was moved to the Highland Wildlife Park where she was a popular attraction until her death. As for the big cat sightings? They continued and no other big cat has ever been caught.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images