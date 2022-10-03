News you can trust since 1817
Some strange animal sightings in Scotland are more credible than others.

Scottish Big Cats, Monsters and Crocodiles: Here are 10 strange animal sightings made in Scotland - from a genuine Highland puma to a crocodile hoax

Scotland is a country with vast expanses of wilderness – seemingly designed to hide weird and wonderful creatures.

By David Hepburn
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 3:30 pm

In recent weeks there has been speculation that some fearsome animals have been spotted in strange places – from crocodiles near Scarborough to a big cat in the Peak District.

While many will point out that the crocodiles look suspiciously like logs, and that the ‘big cat’ could well be just a well-fed moggie, some similar sightings have been verified over the years.

This has been the case in Scotland, where there have been many odd reports of unusual creatures stalking the moors, lochs and mountains.

Many have been proven to be a hoax, while some of the most famous remain unproven to date.

Here are 10 weird animal sightings made in Scotland – from the genuine to the ridiculous.

1. A Highland puma

In October 1980 a farmer called Donald Noble set a cage-trap near Cannich in the Highlands in a bid to prove that a number of big cat sightings in the area, including from his neighbour Jessie Chisholm, were true. To everybody's surprise he caught a puma, affectionately christened Felicity. The mystery deepened further when experts estimated that the animal appeared to be a pampered pet who had not been roaming in the wild for long. She was moved to the Highland Wildlife Park where she was a popular attraction until her death. As for the big cat sightings? They continued and no other big cat has ever been caught.

2. The Greyman

The Greyman is Scotland's answer to the Yeti of the Nepal or the North American Bigfoot. On eight occasions between 1891 and 1943 this mysterious tall broad-shouldered humanoid was apparently spotted on Ben MacDhui - the highest peak in the Cairnforms. Generally spotted on foggy days, the creature was accompanied by the sound of crunching gravel and enchanting melodies. in December 1952 a photograph of a giant footsteps in the snow added weight to the story, but sightings seem to have dropped off since.

3. The Arbroath crocodile

In March 2019, pictures of what appeared to be a crocodile in Arbroath's Keptie Pond sparked fear among concerned locals. It turned out to be a plastic replica of the terrifying creature used by prankster Findlay Stephen who was playing an early April Fool on his fellow townsfolk.

4. The Loch Ness Monster

One of the world's most famous monsters, sightings of Nessie reportedly date back to the year 564 when Saint Columba apparently saw something odd in the dark waters. Every year sees more tales of strange shapes along with grainy photographs pertaining to be of the beast. There's no drop-off in reports in modern times, with 2017 being a record year for unverifable monster encounters.

