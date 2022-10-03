While many will point out that the crocodiles look suspiciously like logs, and that the ‘big cat’ could well be just a well-fed moggie, some similar sightings have been verified over the years.
This has been the case in Scotland, where there have been many odd reports of unusual creatures stalking the moors, lochs and mountains.
Many have been proven to be a hoax, while some of the most famous remain unproven to date.
Here are 10 weird animal sightings made in Scotland – from the genuine to the ridiculous.
1. A Highland puma
In October 1980 a farmer called Donald Noble set a cage-trap near Cannich in the Highlands in a bid to prove that a number of big cat sightings in the area, including from his neighbour Jessie Chisholm, were true. To everybody's surprise he caught a puma, affectionately christened Felicity. The mystery deepened further when experts estimated that the animal appeared to be a pampered pet who had not been roaming in the wild for long. She was moved to the Highland Wildlife Park where she was a popular attraction until her death. As for the big cat sightings? They continued and no other big cat has ever been caught.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
2. The Greyman
The Greyman is Scotland's answer to the Yeti of the Nepal or the North American Bigfoot. On eight occasions between 1891 and 1943 this mysterious tall broad-shouldered humanoid was apparently spotted on Ben MacDhui - the highest peak in the Cairnforms. Generally spotted on foggy days, the creature was accompanied by the sound of crunching gravel and enchanting melodies. in December 1952 a photograph of a giant footsteps in the snow added weight to the story, but sightings seem to have dropped off since.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
3. The Arbroath crocodile
In March 2019, pictures of what appeared to be a crocodile in Arbroath's Keptie Pond sparked fear among concerned locals. It turned out to be a plastic replica of the terrifying creature used by prankster Findlay Stephen who was playing an early April Fool on his fellow townsfolk.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
4. The Loch Ness Monster
One of the world's most famous monsters, sightings of Nessie reportedly date back to the year 564 when Saint Columba apparently saw something odd in the dark waters. Every year sees more tales of strange shapes along with grainy photographs pertaining to be of the beast. There's no drop-off in reports in modern times, with 2017 being a record year for unverifable monster encounters.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images