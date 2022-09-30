October is the first complete month of autumn, with temperatures dropping and the days shortening.
The natural world is in full preparation for the winter that will follow, doing everything it can to survive until spring.
It's a time of change and there’s lots to look out when you wrap up warm for an autumnal walk.
Here are 10 things to look out in October.
1. Sloe down
Sloes are the fruit of the blackthorn, a common tree across Scotland, and look like small plums. Pretty much inedible to all but a few hardy bird species, they do have one great use - to make delicious sloe gin to warm you up on cold winter nights. October is peak sloe season, when they are perfectly ripe.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
2. Go on a fungus hunt
October is also peak time for the myriad of mushrooms and toadstools that litter Scotland's woodland. Grab an identification guide and see what you can be find - but make sure you are 100 per cent certain they are edible before popping then in the frying pan with some butter.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
3. A ghostly flier
Widespread in mainland Scotland but notoriously tricky to spot - you'll never forget your first encounter with a Tawny Owl. A stroll in the countryside - or even a city park - in October is perhaps your best chance, particularly when there's a full moon. Youngsters are searching searching for territories of their own, leading to plenty of activity and no little confrontation - even if you can't see them you'll certainly hear them.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
4. Banquetting badgers
Another nocturnal animal that is easiest to see in October is the badger. These beautiful mammals need to gorge on anything they can get their claws on - from worms to acorns - to put on up to 50 per cent of their body weight in order to get through winter. This means they are out-and-about lots more in October - and are less wary of humans in their frantic search for food.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images