4. Banquetting badgers

Another nocturnal animal that is easiest to see in October is the badger. These beautiful mammals need to gorge on anything they can get their claws on - from worms to acorns - to put on up to 50 per cent of their body weight in order to get through winter. This means they are out-and-about lots more in October - and are less wary of humans in their frantic search for food.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images