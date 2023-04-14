The mighty Munros may be better known, but these lesser peaks are also spectacular – and generally easier to bag.

Ben Loyal is one of Scotland's lowest Corbetts.

To qualify as a Corbett a Scottish mountain must be between 2,500 feet (762 metres) and 3,000 feet (914.4 metres) in height, with a drop of a least 500 feet between individual peaks.

They are named after John Rooke Corbett, a climber who first collated them in the 1920s – and whose list was published posthumously after his sister passed it to the Scottish Mountaineering Club.

While they are less famous – and high – than the 3,000 feet-plus Munros, many make for challenging climbs, while the easier ascents are perfect for those people who feel they are unable to take on a Munro.

A view of Foinaven - one of Scotland's highest Corbetts.

Here are the 15 highest and lowest Corbetts.

Scotland's Highest Corbetts

1. Beinn Dearg (Torridon) – 914m

2. Foinaven – 914m

3. Beinn a' Chlaidheimh – 914m

4. Sgùrr a' Choire-bheithe – 913m

5. Sgùrr nan Ceannaichean – 913m

6. Beinn Bhreac – 912m

7. Leathad an Taobhain – 912m

8. The Fara – 911m

9. Beinn Dearg Mòr – 910m

10. Beinn nan Oighreag – 909m

11. Leum Uilleim – 909m

12. Streap – 909m

13. Beinn Maol Chaluim – 907m

14. Fuar Tholl – 907m

15. Meall Buidhe – 907m

Scotland’s Lowest Corbetts

1. Cnoc Coinnich – 761m

2. Beinn na h-Uamha – 762m

3. Quinag - Spidean Coinich – 764m

4. Meall an Fhudair – 764m

5. Little Wyvis – 764m

6. Ben Loyal – 764m

7. Braigh nan Uamhachan – 765m

8. Fuar Bheinn – 766m

9. Dùn da Ghaoithe – 766m

10. Sail Mhòr – 767m

11. Shalloch on Minnoch – 768m

12. Càrn Dearg (South of Gleann Eachach) – 768m

13. Beinn Liath Mhòr a' Ghiubhais Li – 768m

14. Meallach Mhòr – 769m