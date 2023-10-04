Scotland Pub Walks: Here are 11 great Scottish walks that end at some of the country's best dog friendly pubs
As the nights draw in and winter approaches it's nice to know you'll get a warm welcome at the end of a long walk.
Scotland is arguably at its most beautiful in autumn and it's a great time to get out and about into the countryside without the summer crowds.
Of couse there's always the Scottish weather to contend with, with the likelyhood of experiencing all four seasons in one day increasing with every passing week.
Having a great pub as a destination means that even if you end up soggy and cold there's guaranteed to be a roaring fire to dry out in front of, along with a warming drink.
The combination of pub and walk is perfect for a day out - particularly if you have a dog.
So we're looking at the best pubs that are at the end of some of Scotland's most beautiful walks, with a little help from camping and outdoor expert brand Khyam.
All these hostelries rank highly on Trip Advisor, are dog-friendly and have open fires in cold weather.
And they are all at the end of a magnificent walk, taking anything from 45 minutes to six hours to complete.
Here's where you should be walking - and resting - this autumn.