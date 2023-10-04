As the nights draw in and winter approaches it's nice to know you'll get a warm welcome at the end of a long walk.

Scotland is arguably at its most beautiful in autumn and it's a great time to get out and about into the countryside without the summer crowds.

Of couse there's always the Scottish weather to contend with, with the likelyhood of experiencing all four seasons in one day increasing with every passing week.

Having a great pub as a destination means that even if you end up soggy and cold there's guaranteed to be a roaring fire to dry out in front of, along with a warming drink.

The combination of pub and walk is perfect for a day out - particularly if you have a dog.

So we're looking at the best pubs that are at the end of some of Scotland's most beautiful walks, with a little help from camping and outdoor expert brand Khyam.

All these hostelries rank highly on Trip Advisor, are dog-friendly and have open fires in cold weather.

And they are all at the end of a magnificent walk, taking anything from 45 minutes to six hours to complete.

Here's where you should be walking - and resting - this autumn.

Rusacks, St Andrews Rusacks, in St Andrews, is a great Fife pubs to enjoy a pint and a roaring fire. It's the perfect place to start and finish the circular Out Head and West Sands walk around the town and it's beautiful beach. It's an easy 5km walk that you can expect to take around 90 minutes.

The Globe, Dumfries Follow in the footsteps of Scotland's national bard by taking to the Burns Circular Walk in Dumfries. Complete the experience by popping into The Globe, which contains a small museum of Robert Burns artefacts, including the poet's chair. The walk is classed as moderate and takes around 70 minutes to complete.

The Applecross Inn, Applecross With views over the sea to Skye, the Applecross Inn is the perfect spot to enjoy a tipple and pub grub after the 3.5 hour moderate Sand and Applecross Bay walk in Wester Ross.

The Old Bridge Inn, Aviemore The Aviemore and River Spey Circular walk takes in a range of stunning Highland scenery and ends in the resort town of Aviemore - and its Old Bridge Inn. Expect to take around 75 to complete the walk, and a little longer for lunch.