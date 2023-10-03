Autumn travel: Get the essentials covered

Partly driven by economics but mostly by a desire to embrace nature, more people than ever are opting to go on camping holidays.

Camping at the top of Old Man of Storr, Scotland. Image: Shaiith/Adobe Stock

If you’ve never slept under canvas before, don’t be daunted by the prospect. The availability of easy-to-erect tents, improved facilities and high-tech gear has put an end to any Carry On Camping capers.

Plus, with some careful preparation, the whole set-up can quite literally be child’s play, even in autumn. Here are some top tips:

​Buy the right tent

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will be your temporary home on holiday, so choose wisely. David Scotland, camping expert and owner of Outdoor World Direct, says size, weight, fabric and features are all important factors to consider.

“A family camping trip on a campsite will have very different requirements to a backpacker who plans on wild camping. However, there are some things that you should look for when buying any tent: adequate waterproofing (3,000mm waterproof rating or higher will withstand ‘typical’ British downpours); the number of berths (go one more than you need); flysheets and sewn-in groundsheet to keep bugs out; vents to help reduce condensation.”

He recommends pole tents such as the family-sized Vango Stargrove II 600xl, which retails at about £400, as an affordable and lightweight option, although they are trickier to pitch. Air tents are easier – simply inflate the beams with a bump – but they can be expensive and heavy.

​Do a practice run

Although new tent designs are much simpler than they used to be, it’s still very easy to end up in a muddle with poles and pins. Practise before you set off by erecting your tent in the garden or living room – this will also give you a chance to check for any missing parts. If you’re stuck, search YouTube for instruction videos. When the big day comes, make sure you arrive at your chosen campsite with a decent amount of daylight to spare, which can be tricky at this time of year.

​Invest in decent gear

Although you don’t need to go out and buy a lot of expensive kit for a camping trip, it is worth investing in the best gear you can afford.

“If you have young kids, consider a tent with separate pods, which will make it easier to accommodate different bedtimes,” says Catharina Björkman, Scandi lifestyle expert at wood-burning stove manufacturer Contura.

“However, if you have older teens, it may be worth letting them sleep in their own tent nearby, to ensure they don’t wake you or any younger children by going to bed later.”

And don’t forget about what you’ll be sleeping on. A compact self-inflating mat will help ensure better temperature regulation and provide more cushioning than a traditional camping mat or sleeping directly on the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But if you’re on a very tight budget or need to pack extremely lightly, a foam mat like the Easy Camp Basic Eva at just £8.99, weighing 150g, is better than nothing,” says Scotland.

​A sleeping bag is also important

“Check the forecast for your trip and pay attention to the low night-time predictions,” says Scotland. “If you’re planning to camp in spring, summer or autumn then two-three season or three-season models are ideal.

“If you’re a cold sleeper, I recommend a three-season option, unless there’s a heatwave forecast and the temperatures are predicted to hover around the mid-teens during the night.”

​Choose the perfect campsite – and book ahead

Selecting the right campsite can make or break your experience, according to Camplify. The campervan community recommends researching various sites, from holiday parks with amenities such as swimming pools and restaurants, to farm campsites or serene spots in national parks. Booking ahead, especially during peak times, is vital.

​Be prepared for all weather

Temperatures swing like a pendulum in the UK, so it’s best to have the right gear for all eventualities. Max Schmidt, head of campervan hire firm CamperDays says: “Even in summer, you always have to prepare for the unpredictably of British weather. Bringing a waterproof or cagoule that can be packed away into its own compact bag will maximise luggage space, and a sturdy groundsheet will ensure the tent interior is dry in case of a downpour.”

Cook respectfully

Never, ever cook inside a tent due to the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning.

If you’re opting for a campsite without kitchen facilities, a barbeque can be used to cook up one-pot meals such as porridge, baked eggs and pasta without breaking the bank. Just make sure you’re in a designated barbeque zone or, if you have permission to pitch up on private land, speak to the landowner before lighting up. And don’t forget to properly put your barbeque out once finished and take any rubbish – even organic food waste – to the nearest waste disposal site.

​Code of conduct in country

“Most campsites are on or near working farms so be sure to know the Countryside Code,” recommends Olivia Boyce of Glamping Hideaways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad