1. Dunfermline - The Creepy Wee Pub

The highest-rated pub in Scotland's newest city is the wonderfully-named Creepy Wee Pub on Dunfermline's St Catherine's Wynd. One five star review raves: "It is a great hidden gem. A lovely little weird pub with skeletons built into the wall. The decor is interesting and a little spooky, just look at the doors to the toilets. But really it's small and cosyand not at all intimidating. Very gothic which I think fits well in Dunfermline which does have a gothic feel to it. Incredible décor and friendly staff. Great atmosphere. I'd say it's an experience you really have to try. Highly recommended this pub."

Photo: Google Maps