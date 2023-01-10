Whatever Scottish city you happen to be in, you can be sure of a warm welcome in these drinking establishments.
From local boozers and sports pubs, to fashionable cocktail and gin bars, there’s no doubt that the humble pub is very much part of the Scottish urban landscape.
It’s not just about a place to have a quick pint or glass of wine – pubs are often the centre of their community, offering affordable food and non-alcoholic drink options.
And in a time of soaring bills, they provide a warm venue for quizzes, book clubs and special events.
So we thought we’d have a look at the best two pubs in each of our cities – including Dunfermline, which was awarded city status last year as part of Queen Elizabeth II's diamond jubilee celebrations.
Here are which pubs made the grade according to Tripadvisor – and what reviewers loved about them.
1. Dunfermline - The Creepy Wee Pub
The highest-rated pub in Scotland's newest city is the wonderfully-named Creepy Wee Pub on Dunfermline's St Catherine's Wynd. One five star review raves: "It is a great hidden gem. A lovely little weird pub with skeletons built into the wall. The decor is interesting and a little spooky, just look at the doors to the toilets. But really it's small and cosyand not at all intimidating. Very gothic which I think fits well in Dunfermline which does have a gothic feel to it. Incredible décor and friendly staff. Great atmosphere. I'd say it's an experience you really have to try. Highly recommended this pub."
Photo: Google Maps
2. Dunfermline - The Hillend Tavern
Sitting on the city's Main Street, The Hillhead Tavern is the second best reviewed pub in Dunfermline. Paul P said: "Winner of the Fife CAMRA pub of the year 2018 and 2017 and deservedly so. Well kept cask ale, friendly staff and locals. Pity I don't live closer but then my waistline would suffer. Couple of log fires too. A cracking wee pub for grown ups."
Photo: Google Maps
3. Glasgow - Rhoderick Dhu
According to online reviewers, the Rhoderick Dhu on Glasgow's Waterloo Street is the best bar in Scotland's largest city. It offers classic pub grub, live sports on big screens and has a courtyard for sunny days. Tourist kre111 said: "Excellent place for a beer and fish & chips. James the owner was super friendly and great to talk to. Five of us were visiting from the US, and recommend anyone stop by when in Glasgow!"
Photo: Google Maps
4. Glasgow - Revolution
It may be part of a chain, but stylish Revolution is a favourite watering hole for locals and visitors to Glasgow alike. Regular visitor 715gu reported: "Having frequented many bars and clubs around Glasgow, I have to say that the quality of service, attention to detail, camaraderie amongst staff members, and the overall atmosphere are unbeatable. This is a well managed and expertly run watering hole. The drinks are class and the service are second to non in Glasgow, if not innumerable other cities."
Photo: Google Maps