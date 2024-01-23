But there are a while host of quirky destination that, while they may fly under the radar, are certainly worth a visit.
1. Inchkeith Island
The island of Inchkeith, in the Firth of Forth, can be visited by boat from South Queensferry. It's a place with a long and varied history, from being used as a quarantine island for plague victims in the 15th century to becoming a military fortification to defend against enemy invasion in the 20th century.
2. The Renfrew Ferry
One of the last remaining regular boat services on the Clyde, the tiny Renfrew Ferry takes passengers from Yoker, in Glasgow, to Renfrew every 15 minutes for a £2 fare. Combine the minutes-long trip with a visit to the strange Spiral Hill on the Yoker side, and charming Renfrew town centre on the other.
3. The Scottish Owl Centre
Fancy meeting a parliament of owls? Located in Polkemmet Country Park, just off the M8 motorway near Whitburn, the Scottish Owl Centre lays claim to the largest collection of owls in the world. Get up, close and personal with some of the amazing birds of prey and enjoy the regular flying displays.
4. Glasgow Mural Trail
Scattered in and around Glasgow City Centre are a large collection of murals by some of Scotland's best street artists. Some are small, some fill entire gable ends, most celebrate the history of the city and the Glaswegians who have made it what it is - from St Mungo to Billy Connolly. The trail takes around three hours and a guide can be found at www.citycentremuraltrail.co.uk - although there's every chance you'll find bonus murals not included there.