4 . Glasgow Mural Trail

Scattered in and around Glasgow City Centre are a large collection of murals by some of Scotland's best street artists. Some are small, some fill entire gable ends, most celebrate the history of the city and the Glaswegians who have made it what it is - from St Mungo to Billy Connolly. The trail takes around three hours and a guide can be found at www.citycentremuraltrail.co.uk - although there's every chance you'll find bonus murals not included there.