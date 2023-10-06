It is almost that time of year when Scottish stags lock antlers in an event known as “rutting”, here is where you can see these stunning animals in their natural habitat.

According to Forestry and Land Scotland: “Red deer originally lived on the woodland edge, but centuries of reduction in forest cover in Britain has forced them to adapt to life on the open hill.

“They move naturally between woodland and moorland, and if they can find shelter and food among the trees they’ll be healthier and larger.”

They are closely associated with the Scottish Highlands where, during Autumn, you can encounter deer rutting which is an event in which male Deer i.e., Stags or “Bucks” lock antlers in competition for females. The best time to witness this incredible phenomenon is from the end of September to the start of November, typically early morning or in the evening while the woods are quiet.

This includes Red, Sika and Fallow Deer. During the rutting season, Stags boom a mighty roar that can be heard all throughout the forest. It is widely thought that the recurrence of the Gaelic word “bùirich” (roaring) on Scottish maps reflects this heritage, back when these stunning creatures roamed in even greater numbers.

In Scotland, we’re already spoiled by incredible lochs, waterfalls, munros and a ton of wildlife spots (popular for birdwatchers) to appreciate the remarkable fauna of this nation.

Let’s turn our attention to Stags and, specifically, where you can find these beloved animals that are ‘deer’ to our hearts.

1 . The Cairngorms National Park Red Deer can be found all over the Cairngorm Mountains. A report published in 2021 estimated that there were almost 80,000 within the park. Here, if other antler-adorned animals interest you then check out the Reindeer herd that calls this place home.

2 . Glencoe If you approach Glencoe via the A82 (over Rannoch Moor) then there is a good chance that you will encounter some wild red deer in the area, particularly during the colder months. It is a 'selfie spot' for many visitors but do remember that these are wild animals and not pets.

3 . Arran Red deer are some of the most populous (and certainly the largest) animals that you will find on this beautiful island. While they can be found in abundance over several places on Arran, it is said that they often congregate in the area to the north of Lochranza.