Just under 97 years of age, Attenborough has explored all of Earth’s continents and inspired people worldwide with their natural beauty.

Sir David Attenborough turned 96 last year and his career - which began in 1952 - has led him through an incredible journey which has resulted in him being regarded as Britain’s most beloved broadcaster by many.

With his captivating narration in iconic documentaries like Blue Planet, Attenborough offers a wealth of wisdom on politics, human nature and the environment. In fact, despite having explored every continent on the planet, he commented that Scotland still had “some of the most marvellous landscapes and wildlife spectacles” on offer; a testament to our wee country.

His latest documentary entitled ‘Wild Isles’ has just hit the public in 2023 and it is already being called a ‘must-see’ by fans of his work. To celebrate his legacy and understand his beliefs about the world, here are 29 quotes from Sir David Attenborough.

1 . David Attenborough on... Scotland "Scotland is a wonderfully fascinating place for wildlife and nature. It has, in my opinion, some of the most marvellous landscapes and wildlife spectacles you will find anywhere."

2 . David Attenborough on... the natural world "An understanding of the natural world is a source of not only great curiosity, but great fulfilment."

3 . David Attenborough on... coral reefs "The most single revelatory three minutes for me was the first time I put on scuba gear and dived on a coral reef. It's just the unbelievable fact that you can move in three dimensions."

4 . David Attenborough on... What makes life worth living "The natural world is the greatest source of excitement. The greatest source of visual beauty. It is the greatest source of so much in life that makes life worth living."

