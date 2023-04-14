All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
7 hours ago Body found in search for missing woman who vanished during dog walk
1 minute ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
28 minutes ago Seagull dies after being dragged on a lead in viral Facebook video
6 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
6 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
7 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected

Best of Sir David Attenborough: 29 Epic quotes in celebration of his 2023 Wild Isles series

Just under 97 years of age, Attenborough has explored all of Earth’s continents and inspired people worldwide with their natural beauty.

Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 13th Mar 2023, 09:14 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 13:24 BST

Sir David Attenborough turned 96 last year and his career - which began in 1952 - has led him through an incredible journey which has resulted in him being regarded as Britain’s most beloved broadcaster by many.

With his captivating narration in iconic documentaries like Blue Planet, Attenborough offers a wealth of wisdom on politics, human nature and the environment. In fact, despite having explored every continent on the planet, he commented that Scotland still had “some of the most marvellous landscapes and wildlife spectacles” on offer; a testament to our wee country.

His latest documentary entitled ‘Wild Isles’ has just hit the public in 2023 and it is already being called a ‘must-see’ by fans of his work. To celebrate his legacy and understand his beliefs about the world, here are 29 quotes from Sir David Attenborough.

“Scotland is a wonderfully fascinating place for wildlife and nature. It has, in my opinion, some of the most marvellous landscapes and wildlife spectacles you will find anywhere.”

1. David Attenborough on... Scotland

“Scotland is a wonderfully fascinating place for wildlife and nature. It has, in my opinion, some of the most marvellous landscapes and wildlife spectacles you will find anywhere.” Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
“An understanding of the natural world is a source of not only great curiosity, but great fulfilment.”

2. David Attenborough on... the natural world

“An understanding of the natural world is a source of not only great curiosity, but great fulfilment.” Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
“The most single revelatory three minutes for me was the first time I put on scuba gear and dived on a coral reef. It’s just the unbelievable fact that you can move in three dimensions.”

3. David Attenborough on... coral reefs

“The most single revelatory three minutes for me was the first time I put on scuba gear and dived on a coral reef. It’s just the unbelievable fact that you can move in three dimensions.” Photo: adiprayogo liemena via Canva Pro

Photo Sales
“The natural world is the greatest source of excitement. The greatest source of visual beauty. It is the greatest source of so much in life that makes life worth living.”

4. David Attenborough on... What makes life worth living

“The natural world is the greatest source of excitement. The greatest source of visual beauty. It is the greatest source of so much in life that makes life worth living.” Photo: taylorherringpr on Flickr

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Related topics:AttenboroughEarthScotlandBritain