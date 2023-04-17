All Sections
When does Summer start 2023 and when is the longest day of the year? Clock change date

The first day of Summer depends on whether you are using the astronomical or meteorological calendar to determine the date.

Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 17th Apr 2023, 15:18 BST
 Comment

The Spring equinox is long behind us and soon the clocks will be changing again. Since prehistory, the longest day of the year (the Summer solstice) has sparked fascination for people with annual gatherings taking place at famous standing stones like Stonehenge to welcome the sunrise.

So, here’s when Summer starts and how far away we are from the Summer solstice.

When does Summer start in 2023?

According to the meteorological calendar, the first day of Summer is Thursday, June 1.According to the meteorological calendar, the first day of Summer is Thursday, June 1.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This year, summer will officially start on Thursday, June 1. This comes from a meteorological viewpoint, for those relying on the astronomical calendar this is not true.

The Met Office said: “The meteorological seasons consist of splitting the seasons into four periods made up of three months each.

“These seasons are split to coincide with our Gregorian calendar, making it easier for meteorological observing and forecasting to compare seasonal and monthly statistics.’

When is the longest day of the year?

Every year, thousands of revellers gather at sites like Stonehenge to welcome the sunrise on the Summer solstice.Every year, thousands of revellers gather at sites like Stonehenge to welcome the sunrise on the Summer solstice.
The summer solstice is the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere and in 2023 that falls on Wednesday, June 21.

What is the Summer solstice?

The Summer solstice marks the longest period of daylight and the shortest night of the year. It occurs when Earth’s north pole reaches its maximum tilt towards the sun. Sometimes people are confused about the difference between the Spring equinox and Summer solstice.

In short, equinoxes do not result in a change of the length of night and day while solstices do. On an equinox, the night and day are equally long.

When do the clocks change?

The clocks went forward on the last Sunday of March, advancing by one hour. In Autumn, the clocks will go back again by one hour, this will occur on Sunday, October 29, at 2am.

