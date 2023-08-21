Summer is nearing its end which means the beautiful autumnal colours of Scotland’s forests are upon us, here are the best woodland trails for walkers near Edinburgh.

If you enjoy walking or are anything of a nature enthusiast then you’ve won a watch by living in Scotland. Our bonnie country has natural beauty in abundance with lochs, munros, forests, waterfalls, wildlife and more, all scattered generously throughout the terrain.

In the case of the Scottish capital, Edinburgh, residents and visitors alike are certainly spoiled by fascinating architecture such as castles, old ruins or famous churches etc. However, it should not be thought of as a location of urban attractions alone as there are natural points of interest peppered both within the city and beyond.

Autumn 2023 is just around the corner which makes it an exciting time for anyone who wants to embrace the gorgeous Autumnal scenery of Scotland.

So, for those who are close to Edinburgh in Scotland’s central belt, here are thirteen recommended woodland trails that you and the family are sure to love.

1 . Roslin Glen Roslin is a quaint village in Midlothian, situated around seven miles from Edinburgh. The woodland has been described as ‘semi-natural’ and ‘ancient’ and it is home to riverside paths, fascinating wildlife like bullfinches and the semi-ruined Rosslyn Castle. Photo Sales

2 . Cardrona Forest Located close to Peebles, this trail is approximately an hour from Edinburgh but well worth it. There are four paths to choose from ranging from a casual 0.3km trek to one that is almost 7km. Here, aside from a range of birds, it is also said that red squirrels roam nearby. Photo Sales

3 . Cammo Estate The Cammo Estate country park offers a wealth of paths weaving through the woodland that lead you to the ruins of Cammo House; the residence which Robert Louis Stevenson is said to have drawn inspiration from for the ‘House of Shaws’ in his novel ‘Kidnapped’. Photo Sales