Forest Walks near Edinburgh: 13 Recommended woodland trails starting with Roslin Glen
Summer is nearing its end which means the beautiful autumnal colours of Scotland’s forests are upon us, here are the best woodland trails for walkers near Edinburgh.
If you enjoy walking or are anything of a nature enthusiast then you’ve won a watch by living in Scotland. Our bonnie country has natural beauty in abundance with lochs, munros, forests, waterfalls, wildlife and more, all scattered generously throughout the terrain.
In the case of the Scottish capital, Edinburgh, residents and visitors alike are certainly spoiled by fascinating architecture such as castles, old ruins or famous churches etc. However, it should not be thought of as a location of urban attractions alone as there are natural points of interest peppered both within the city and beyond.
Autumn 2023 is just around the corner which makes it an exciting time for anyone who wants to embrace the gorgeous Autumnal scenery of Scotland.
So, for those who are close to Edinburgh in Scotland’s central belt, here are thirteen recommended woodland trails that you and the family are sure to love.