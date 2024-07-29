Look to the north this evening and you may get to enjoy a celestial treat. | Canva/Getty Images

A celestial spectacle could light up the skies of Scotland in the next few days.

It’s a phenomenon that has caused excitement, awe, joy and even fear over the centuries – the brilliant multi-coloured Northern Lights that occasionally illuminate the dark skies of the Northern Hemisphere.

Earlier this year much of the UK had the chance to witness the magical dancing lights, and those in the know say there may be another opportunity to see them this week in Scotland.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What the the Northern Lights?

The Northern Lights, also known as the Auroroa Borealis, are moving patterns of green, blue, purple and red caused by solar storms on the surface of the sun, which create clouds of electrically charged particles that are forcefully expelled.

Some of these particles collide with the Earth, with some becoming caught in the planet’s magnetic field, where they are attracted to the north and south poles.

This collection of particles collide with atoms and molecules already present in the atmosphere, heating them up and causing them to glow – creating the spectacle.

Where can you see the Northern Lights?

Essentially, the closer you are to the North Pole, the higher your chance of seeing them - hence the popularity of places like Iceland for aurora hunters.

However most of Scotland is in the zone where they are – in theory – regularly visible. The further north you go, the more likely they are to appear. If you live in Aberdeen or Inverness, the chances are you will have seen them at some point.

Why are they predicted to appear this week?

The conditions are looking pretty good for aurora hunters thanks to a magnetic storm on the surface of the sun shooting enough magnetic radiation towards the earth to knock out some radio signals.

A spokesperson from the Met Office explained: "The auroral oval may become enhanced Monday night into Tuesday from the impact of a Coronal Mass Ejection. Aurora sightings may become visible in Scotland although impeded by limited hours of darkness.

"There are currently up to nine sunspot regions on the solar disc. AR3762, in the southwest quadrant, remains the largest and most complex region. The cluster of sunspot regions transiting across the southeast quadrant continues to grow in size and complexity, with intricate magnetic looping bringing additional instability. AR3768, in the southwest quadrant, grew significantly, with the appearance of a couple of spots with penumbra. The as yet unnumbered region in the northeast is continuing to develop."

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have also confirmed the solar storm.

When can I see the Northern Lights this week?

According to the Met Office the best times to hunt the Northern Lights will be on Monday night/Tuesday morning (July 29-30) and again on Wednesday night/Thursday morning (July 31-August 1).

The biggest issue - other than possible cloud cover - is that the sky barely gets dark enough at this time of year in Scotland to see the Nothern Lights, even if they are there. The sun sets at 9.29pm on Monday night and rises at 5.19am on Tuesday, so if you want to see them you’ll be having a late night. The best and darkest time will be at around 1.30-2.30am.

Where can I see the Northern Lights this week?

You have a chance of seeing the Aurora Borealis wherever it’s dark with clear skies - as far away from artificial light as possible. Check out some of the best places in Scotland here, and some of the best places near Edinburgh here.

Once you’ve found a spot to watch from start looking towards the northern horizon and avoid the temptation to play with your phone - letting your eyes get used to the darkness instead.

Of course you need to be lucky, but a regular check of the Aurora Watch website, which measures the latest amount of solar activity, will let you know if they are likely to appear anytime soon.