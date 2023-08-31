There’s nothing quite like gazing at the enormity of the stars above to put things into perspective, and you don’t have to go far to see galaxies, constellations and planets in the night sky – or even the magical Northern Lights.

In fact, there are several places you can go to stargaze without even leaving Edinburgh, while a short drive of under an hour will take you to darker skies where even more of the wonders of the galaxy will be revealed.

You don’t need any fancy or expensive equipment – a pair of cheap binoculars is plenty for a beginner, while a mobile phone app such as Star Walk can help you tell your Canis Majors from your Ursa Minors.

Keep an eye on the news for any celestial events too – including meteor showers, lunar eclipses, comets and the phases of the moon – so you can time your trips accordingly.

And, it goes without saying that you should check the weather forecast so that you don’t end up looking at cloud all night.

Once you’ve done your astonomical homework, here are 10 of the best places to go to see the stars within an hour of the Capital.

1 . Arthur's Seat You're not going to be able to entirely get away from light pollution in a large city like Edinburgh, so the best places to check out the night sky are all up high. Hike up Arthur's Seat on a clear autumn evening and you can have both great views of the city below and the constellations above.

2 . Blackford Hill There's a reason why the Royal Observatory is located at Blackford Hill. The elevated position allows for great views over much of the night sky, while it's surprisingly dark considering it's less than an hour's walk from the city centre. The observatory is currently closed to visitors, but it's still a great place to see the stars.

3 . Calton Hill Another place in the heart of Edinburgh that is good for stargazers is Calton Hill. Head to the part furthest away from the city centre for the best views of the sky.