Scotland is blessed with a huge variety of stunning scenery - from majestic mountains and glens, to spectacular coastline and white sand beaches.
And the best way to see all the country has to offer is on foot - following the huge network of paths that crisscrosses the nation, from the Highlands to the Borders.
A new study, conducted by photo printing company CEWE, has identified the most beautiful walks by analysing and Google review and social media data.
Each location was analysed for star ratings, number of reviews and descriptive terms such as ‘beautiful’, ‘stunning’, ‘amazing’, and ‘lovely’ – words commonly associated with picturesque places that people love to photograph and remember.
From sweeping coastlines to hidden waterfalls, these walks aren't just ideal for exploring — they're perfect for photographing.
Petra Felgen, Managing Director of CEWE UK, said: “We wanted to uncover Scotland’s most beautiful walks not just for their scenery, but for the memories they help create. Whether it's capturing a view from a clifftop or a quiet forest trail, these are the kinds of moments that people love to revisit through photography.”
Here are their top 10 most beautiful Scottish walks.