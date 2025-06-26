Scotland is blessed with a huge variety of stunning scenery - from majestic mountains and glens, to spectacular coastline and white sand beaches.

And the best way to see all the country has to offer is on foot - following the huge network of paths that crisscrosses the nation, from the Highlands to the Borders.

A new study, conducted by photo printing company CEWE, has identified the most beautiful walks by analysing and Google review and social media data.

Each location was analysed for star ratings, number of reviews and descriptive terms such as ‘beautiful’, ‘stunning’, ‘amazing’, and ‘lovely’ – words commonly associated with picturesque places that people love to photograph and remember.

From sweeping coastlines to hidden waterfalls, these walks aren’t just ideal for exploring — they’re perfect for photographing. Following on from its research, CEWE is encouraging people to step outside, camera in hand to capture the beauty of nature and history, with its free guide and tips on taking great photos and turning a simple walk into a memory that can be revisited.

Petra Felgen, Managing Director of CEWE UK, said: “We wanted to uncover Scotland’s most beautiful walks not just for their scenery, but for the memories they help create. Whether it's capturing a view from a clifftop or a quiet forest trail, these are the kinds of moments that people love to revisit through photography.”

Here are their top 10 most beautiful Scottish walks.

1 . Dunnottar Castle Dunnottar Castle in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire is in first place with 254 beautiful reviews. Known as one of Scotland’s national treasures, the castle played a crucial role in the country’s history for 1,000 years. Offering clifftop views, the space has hosted historical figures including Mary Queen of Scots. It has a 4.8 star rating, 68,400 Instagram hashtags, 2,593 TikTok views and 11,721 reviews. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Faskally Forest Faskally Forest in Pitlochry, Perthshire follows in second place with 152 beautiful reviews. The forest is home to more than 20 different types of tree species, some of which are more than 200 years old. This picturesque woodland has a 4.7 star rating, 500 Instagram hashtags, 776 TikTok views and 920 reviews. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Steall Waterfall Steall Waterfall completes the top three with 137 beautiful reviews. Located in Glen Nevis, Fort William, it is the third highest falls in Scotland, with a total drop of 120 meters down the mountains. The picture worthy tourist hotspot has a 4.9 star rating, 100 Instagram hashtags, 500 TikTok views and 1,995 reviews. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales