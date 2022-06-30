1. See a giant of the deep

The basking shark grows to up to eight metres in length, making them the second largest fish in the world (after the whale shark). In July these gentle giants arrive in the seas of the west coast in Scotland in large numbers to feed on plankton and are often seen in remarkably shallow water near the coastline. For the best chance of seeing - and even swimming - with these magnificent creatures, join one of the organised tours leaving from the likes of Mull, Skye, Coll, Lewis, Tiree and Arran.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images