These footwear gadgets stop me from falling on my face

Woman slipped on ice

Recently, I was transfixed by social media footage of pedestrians slipping on ice in Stockholm.

It was a street corner, and the pavement resembled polished marble.

Some fell heavily, while others skeetered but retained their balance for impossibly long periods. There was schadenfreude, but it was also like watching a contemporary dance troupe.

All were relatively confident, as they strode towards the slippery patch. I was impressed. I have such an ice phobia. It’s one of the things I detest about this season.

The only thing that helps is my YakTrax, as they stretch over any footwear’s soles so you can stride or run (within reason).

They’re a simple design, like a rubbery lattice, with wires that grip. You’re supposed to only use them on packed snow and ice, as they can wear down and don’t work properly if it’s the thin stuff on concrete, but I ignore their advice.

Apparently, they are named after the Tibetan yak, which seems apt, as these animals have cloven hooves, thick shaggy coats and don’t look like they’d be bothered by a blizzard. In fact, they can survive temperatures of less than 40 degrees.

Talking of beasts, I bought the YakTrax online for less than £20 when the one from the east hit the UK back in 2016.

They had nearly sold out, so I had to go for the bright orange shade.

Without them, though my Dr Martens treads are the best on ice, most of my shoes aren’t grippy enough. The worst brands for sliding have to be smooth-soled Converse, and trainers are pretty useless in general. Surprisingly, the same goes for my Merrell walking boots and wellies.

If I don’t use these attachments, I walk like a wind-up toy in a flat-footed fashion. My shoulders ride up to my ears, and muscles tense.

Even when the ground is only mottled by a little frost, I’m feart, though the black ice is my ultimate nemesis.

I am amazed by the joggers who stride past, un-phased by the slippery ground.

Then there’s the cyclists who don’t end up dismounting and using their bike as a Zimmer frame, as I always used to do on my daily commute. I don’t know where they get their bravery.

The irony is that, unlike the Stockholm sliders, I’ve never fallen on ice.