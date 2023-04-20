Scotland boasts a collection of over 40 glens which attract thousands of nature enthusiasts and photographers every year to admire their breathtaking scenery.
Where there are mountains there are glens, and in Scotland there are many mountainous regions which are even award-winning. The word “Glen” (like many place names) originates from Scottish Gaelic and refers to a steep-sided valley. Many are U-shaped and came to be after huge glaciers carved their shape during the last ice age.
As Sir David Attenborough said, “Scotland is a wonderfully fascinating place for wildlife and nature. It has, in my opinion, some of the most marvellous landscapes and wildlife spectacles you will find anywhere.”
So, as summer 2023 approaches, here are our top thirteen picks of Scottish glens which boast stunning scenery and fascinating wildlife.
1. Glen Etive
Glen Etive can be found in the Scottish Highlands between the beautiful Loch Etive and the A82. Many tourists have flocked to the area in search of the filming locations from movies like James Bond’s Skyfall and Braveheart. Photo: via WikiCommons
2. Glen Sligachan
On the world-famous Isle of Skye, you can find Glen Sligachan where the Black Cuillin meets the western seaboard. It offers a splendid wilderness trail that takes hikers into the heart of the Cuillin Mountains. Photo: aderussell on Flickr
3. Glencoe
Glencoe Village is the main settlement in Glen Coe in the Lochaber region of the Scottish Highlands. As written by the National Trust for Scotland: “It's known equally for its awe-inspiring views and sorrowful past – it is a place of history, wildlife, adventure and myth.” Photo: via WikiCommons
4. Glen Torridon
Glen Torridon is considered one of Scotland’s most ‘rugged and isolated’ areas, stretching out from the village of Kinlochewe to Torridon in the Wester Ross council area. The evocative landscape of Glen Torridon is not to be missed. Photo: Robert J Heath