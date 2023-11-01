1 . Hedgehog

Hedgehogs are charming, yet they are facing a severe decline in numbers due to habitat loss, increased urbanisation, and vehicle collisions. While in the 1950s there were 36 million hedgehogs across the UK, in 2013 they went down to one million, resulting in a 97 per cent decrease in population. We can take several steps to preserve these beloved creatures, and creating hedgehog-friendly gardens is a key one. This includes providing access to fresh water sources and food, like cat or dog food, mealworms, or diced fruits. Moreover, ensuring safe passage for hedgehogs within neighbourhoods is vital. Installing tunnels or small openings in fences can help hedgehogs move around without getting stuck or injured.