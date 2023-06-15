4 . Orange Tip

The last species of the Pieridae family that is resident in Scotland is also the prettiest. As recently as a decade ago the orange tip was a relatively rare sight north of the border, but it is now widespread in central and southern Scotland. They tend to be one of the first butterflies of the year to emerge, fluttering around parks, gardens, riverbanks and meadows from April to June. Only the male has the distinctive orange patternation, with the plain white female harder to distinguish from other butterflies of the same family.