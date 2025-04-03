Best Scottish Coastal Walks 2025: Here are 10 stunning walks by the sea in Scotland to enjoy

One thing Scotland is blessed with is coastline - including islands, we have nearly 19,000 km of it to enjoy.

From castles perched atop clifftops and bustling colonies of seabirds, to perfect white sand beaches and wondrous rock formations, the Scottish coastline has it all.

And it’s pretty accessible to most of the population, with the farthest point from the sea being just 67km (that’s Glen Quoich, near Braemar, for fact fans).

For those who want to walk it there are hundreds of miles of well-maintained coastal paths to enjoy.

Here are 10 of our favourite stretches.

1 . Cruden Bay to the Bullers of Buchan This 4.4km walk on the Aberdeenshire coast has it all - the sandy expanse of Cruden Bay, the dramatic rock formations caused by the Bullers of Buchan collapsed sea cave, and the history of Slains Castle, thought to be the inspiration for Bram Stoker's Dracula. Photo: Canva Photo Sales

2 . Rackwick to the Old Man of Hoy One of many great coastal walks on Orkney, this stunning 9km walk along dramatic cliffs takes you past Rackwick Bay to the famous Old Man of Hoy sea stack. Photo: Canva Photo Sales

3 . Elie to St Monans This hour-long part of the Fife Coastal Path takes in the two beautiful East Neuk villages of Elie and St Monans, the ruins of Ardross Castle, romantic Lady's Tower, a picturesque lighthouse and numerous sandy coves.A short diversion takes you to Ardross Farm Shop for picnic supplies. Photo: JPI Media Photo Sales

4 . Buckie to Cullen This 12km section of the Moray Coastal Trail offers sandy beaches, dramatic cliffs, charming fishing villages and a series of remarkable rock structures, including the Bow Fiddle Rock (pictured), the Whale’s Mouth, and the Three Kings. Photo: Canva Photo Sales