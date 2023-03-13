With soaring energy bills and food prices continuing to rise, Scots are going to have their finances stretched even further when they recieve their council tax bills towards the end of March.

In 2021 it was announced by Finance Secretary (and prospective First Minister) Kate Forbes that the SNP’s freeze on council tax rises – enforced since 2007 – would be coming to an end.

It gave the green light to cash-strapped local authorities to raise more money from residents to plug holes in their ever-diminishing budgets.

This year will see substantial rises across Scotland, adding further to the misery of the cost of living crisis.

Most councils have agreed on a rise of around 5 per cent, including both Edinburgh and Glasgow, with others opting for increases of between 3.9 per cent and 10 per cent.

It means bigger bills for those across all the council tax bands – with the average Scot paying Band D rates.

So, here are the 10 cheapest areas to live in when it comes to a Band D council tax bill (actual bills will be higher as they will include water and sewerage charges) and how much you’ll be paying.

1 . Shetland Islanders living on the Shetlands pay the lowest council tax Band D rates in Scotland - £1,260.61, up 4.5 per cent on last year's bills. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Comhairle nan Eilean Siar The only other place in Scotland where you'll get change from £1,300 for your Band D council tax bill is Comhairle nan Eilean Siar. Those living in Stornoway (pictured) and across the council area will see their local tax bill upped by 5 per cent this year, meaning a Band D bill will come in at £1,290.75. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . South Lanarkshire A South Lanarkshire resident living in a Band D property will this year have a council tax bill of £1,300.82. That's a 5.5 per cent increase on 2022/23. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Angus Councillors in Angus, which includes the town of Arbroath, may have opted for an above-average 6 per cent increase to council tax, they still have one of the lowest Band D rates in the country - £1,316.68. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales