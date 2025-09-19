Inside the ultra cool and 'exceptional' Edinburgh mews house - yours for offers over £1,550,000

Imagine if you won the lottery this weekend.

It could be excellent timing, since this offers over £1,550,000 New Town property, 33 Hill Street North Lane, has just hit the market.

This was built, and then inhabited by, property developer Andrew Smith, who is now moving, so this is the first time the three bedroom, three bathroom house has been on sale.

Smith created a home that estate agent, Rettie, is describing as ‘exceptional’ and designed to ‘Mayfair level specifications’. It’s part of a project behind the former Pagan Osborne offices on Queen Street, which were converted into 16 luxury apartments, with two mews houses later constructed on further land.

We asked Smith to tell us more.

Why that location?

The New Town is one of Edinburgh’s most special neighbourhoods — an UNESCO World Heritage Site that combines history, culture, and charm. What really drew me to this site was its unique position on a quiet cobbled lane, right in the heart of the city. It feels wonderfully private and tucked away, yet George Street and all the vibrancy of the city are only a few steps away. That blend of calm and connectivity is rare, and it gave us the chance to create something both distinctive and very liveable.

What architect was used ?

Morgan Architects worked closely with me from the outset. The brief was to design a contemporary mews house that respected the character of the lane but offered something strikingly modern inside. I wanted flowing spaces filled with natural light, a sense of craftsmanship, and a home that was practical yet beautiful. From the sculptural staircase to the glazed entertaining space, we delivered a design that is bold but harmonious.

What were the biggest challenges?

As with many projects in historic areas, the challenge was fitting modern design within a sensitive context. The cobbled lane has a distinct character, so every external detail had to be carefully considered. Internally, the challenge was delivering the high specification — the bespoke walnut joinery, the concrete finishes, the home automation systems — without compromising on design integrity. Bringing those elements together seamlessly took time, but the end result feels effortless.

How does it compare to other projects you’ve worked on?

It has a much more sculptural quality. The staircase, for example, is almost an artwork in itself, rising through a full-height atrium. I’ve worked on many high-end homes before, but here the balance of craftsmanship, smart technology, and architectural drama is unique. It feels like a property of international calibre, yet one that’s perfectly tailored to Edinburgh’s scale and lifestyle.

Which of the rooms are you most happy with?

It’s difficult to choose. The lower-ground living space is fantastic. The full-height atrium showcasing the staircase, and the large format glazing opening to the private patio makes it feel connected to nature. It’s a wonderfully social space, but also calm and restorative when you’re there on your own. I’m equally delighted with the top-floor entertaining room beneath the glazed roof, and that is probably my favourite. The natural light there is incredible, and the combination of bar, cinema, and workspace makes it a truly versatile and uplifting part of the house. The principal suite upstairs, with its dressing room and spa-like bathroom, is also a space that always makes me smile.

Tell us about the finishes

From the start I wanted the materials to have both integrity and personality. The walnut joinery brings warmth and timelessness, while the polished concrete floors anchor the house in something modern and tactile. Together they set the tone for the whole aesthetic — refined but distinctive. They’re materials that age beautifully and give the house its own identity, rather than feeling like it could be anywhere.

What’s the spec of the kitchen and bathroom?

The kitchen was designed to be highly functional but also to blend seamlessly into the main living space. Pocket doors allow the ovens and coffee station to be concealed when not in use, so the room can shift from a practical workspace to a calm, uncluttered living environment. It’s fitted with professional-grade appliances, including Sub-Zero refrigeration, Gaggenau ovens, and a Bora cooktop, alongside bespoke walnut cabinetry and Carrara marble worktops. Bathrooms follow the same principle of luxury paired with discretion, with Neolith finishes, walk-in showers, and in the principal suite, a freestanding stone bath.

Who did the interior design?

The interiors were the result of a genuine collaboration between myself, Morgan Architects, NM Design (Nicky Murray), a number of exceptional sub-contractors, and Catalog Interiors. Each brought their own expertise: the architect led the external detailing and internal general arrangement, while NM Design worked with me closely on the internal joinery and hard finishes. The sculptural staircase was crafted by J Sailer Fabrications (Johannes Sailer) in partnership with my brother, who was the main contractor for the build — it truly is a centrepiece of the house. Finally, Dixie at Catalog Interiors in Stockbridge led the furnishing and artwork selections, pulling everything together with a final layer of character and warmth.

Who do you hope the mews house will appeal to?

I think it has wide appeal, and I can say that from experience, as I lived here with my partner and our young daughter for four years. The house flexed with our needs beautifully during that time. The garage, for example, is really a multipurpose room: fully insulated and heated like the rest of the house. At different points we used it as a garage for a classic car — with the glazed screen giving a stylish glimpse of it from the hallway — as a home gym, and later as a playroom. That adaptability, combined with the three bedrooms and private outdoor space, makes it just as suited to families as it is to professionals or couples who value design and entertaining.

Was the entertaining space with a glass roof always part of the plan?