Look inside the charming Scottish dog art auction that's creating an 'international buzz'

From pampered pugs to jowly bloodhounds, there’s something for a devotee to every pedigree in The Dog Sale at the Edinburgh branch of auction house Bonhams.

It takes place on July 23 from 2pm and features 149 lots, which mainly consist of paintings, though there are also pastels, sketches, bronzes and other artworks on offer, too.

If you want a closer look, then Bonhams is open to those who want to view these items in advance, for the three days running up to the sale.

We asked one of their specialists to tell us more about the forthcoming auction.

Has Bonhams held a dog sale before?

Absolutely, Bonhams has been holding dedicated Dog Sales for over 30 years now. That includes 15 years in London, then 15 years in New York, and more recently, for the past three years, in Edinburgh. There’s such a timeless affection for dogs in art, so it always feels like the perfect time to bring one of these sales to auction.

What has the interest been like so far?

The Dog Sale consistently sparks fantastic interest from collectors around the world, and this year’s auction is no exception; we’re certainly seeing that same international buzz building already. It’s quite exciting actually. In the last two sales, two-thirds of the value of the sale has been going to overseas buyers. That’s not to say we don’t have lots of buyers in the UK as well, it just becomes a very competitive environment. There’s a lot of North American interest, the French seem to have quite an interest, but we do get bidders from as far away as China and Australia.

Which lots do you think will generate the most interest?

It’s usually the rarer dog breeds or paintings by the most sought-after artists that tend to turn heads. That said, with a few weeks to go, it’s still a little early to predict exactly which lots will steal the show, but there are certainly some exciting contenders.

Who are the best-known artists in the sale?

We’re very lucky to be offering works by some of the best-known dog painters of the last two centuries. That includes John Emms, Maud Earl, Richard Ansdell, and Arthur Wardle, as well as a rare and rather magnificent painting by Eugène Verboeckhoven.

What are the most contemporary works, and the oldest?

The sale really spans the centuries — we’ve got pieces dating back to the 18th century, right through to works painted in the 2000s by living artists. It’s a wonderful timeline, and it really shows the perennial interest and affection for dogs in art.

Where have the lots come from? Any collectors of dog portraits?

The lots have come from a wonderfully diverse range of sellers, including some passionate collectors who’ve dedicated years, even lifetimes, to building their dog art collections.

Any personal favourite paintings that you’d like to take home?

There are a few I’d happily make room for at home, but one that really stands out is Duke, by Eugène Verboeckhoven from the 19th century. It’s a glorious picture of a magnificent and very smart King Charles spaniel, estimated at £15,000 to £20,000. Sumptuously painted, full of warmth, it really captures that unmistakable loyalty and comfort dogs bring. I think a lot of people will connect with it. The quality is incredible - it’s painted on a wooden panel in oils and is in amazing condition, and almost flashy in a way, because it looks so fresh. The artist is better known for painting little pastoral panels of sheep and cows. To have a large scale dog painting from him is quite unusual. The only known one was a commission from Leopold I of Belgium, which was painted five years before. I just wonder if this one might be another commission and the reason I suggest that is because it’s a very smart painting and would have cost a lot of money. There’s the inclusion of the same ball, weirdly, and we know that this King Charles spaniel is called Duke, as its name is in the painting. That might make sense for someone who possessed ‘duke’ somewhere in their very long-winded list of royal titles. I’m speculating, but there’s a chance. It’s quite interesting and exciting to consider.

Any Scottish artists included?

Yes, a few, including a painting of a collie by George Steel and something by Robert Alexander, who was a Royal Scottish Academician.

Any particular breeds that feature heavily?

The variety is fantastic, we’ve got everything from large deerhounds, St Bernards, and setters to smaller, toy breeds like affenpinschers, spaniels, and the ever-charming dandie dinmonts. There’s something for every dog lover. When it comes to dog paintings, the large majority of the value of a painting is in the specific breed and the look of the painting, and it's one of these sales that buyers fall in love with the image, and it doesn’t matter who painted it.

Why do you think people love dog portraits so much?

Some buyers are devoted to a particular breed and love to collect works that celebrate it, while others simply enjoy surrounding themselves with images of dogs in general. Interestingly, a few paintings in this year’s sale once belonged to Charlie Watts, drummer for The Rolling Stones, and judging by the collies featured in his collection, it’s safe to say he had a soft spot for them.

Any cat sales coming up?

That’s a question we do get asked from time to time! I think a cat sale would be great fun, but the reality is there simply aren’t as many cat portraits out there compared to dogs, so we’d be looking at a much slimmer selection.

For more information and to view the catalogue, see www.bonhams.com

2 . Eugène Verboeckhoven (Belgian, 1798-1881) Duke - a magnificent King Charles Spaniel Estimate £15,000 - 20,000 Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3 . Ada Eliza Tucker (British, exh. 1881-1928) A Yorkshire Terrier puppy £700 - 1,000 - cropped image Contributed Photo: Contributed Photo Sales