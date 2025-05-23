Landmark Edinburgh office project sees restoration of historic Robert Adam townhouse

“The Auction Rooms is a bold addition to Edinburgh’s office market at a time when demand for premium, central workspace is stronger than ever”

A landmark office development housed in a listed Georgian property has completed in the heart of Edinburgh’s New Town amid strong occupier demand in the capital.

The restoration project has transformed the former Bonhams Auction House on Queen Street into The Auction Rooms, with developers promising a “seamless blend of historic architecture and modern functionality”. The new office space sits within a Grade A Listed Georgian townhouse, designed by the renowned architect Robert Adam, in 1784.

Led by Edinburgh-based Atom Group, with design by Studio LBA and interiors by Nicola McMurray Design Studio, the restoration is said to blend original features, such as grand staircases, ornate cornicing, and arched doorways, with “contemporary design tailored to modern business needs”. The redevelopment is already at full occupancy.

An external view of The Auction Rooms at 22 Queen Street in Edinburgh's New Town. Picture by Angus Behm

Lynsay Bell, managing director of Studio LBA, said: “It’s been a privilege to work on such an architecturally distinct building, originally crafted by a pioneering figure in architectural history. Our strategy focused on preserving its stunning Georgian features while optimising the space as a modern, functional office environment.

“The Auction Rooms is a triumph of adaptive reuse and conservation, and a bold addition to Edinburgh’s office market at a time when demand for premium, central workspace is stronger than ever.”

Communal areas in the building feature soft lighting, “plush furnishings” and “relaxed breakout zones”, while the meeting rooms and private offices are finished with “bespoke joinery, statement lighting and custom furniture”, developers noted.

Mark McMeekin, director at Atom Group, added: “With the building now fully let and a growing waiting list, demand for high-quality workspaces across major cities is clear. To meet that, we’re opening a sister building in the capital and launching MOTA, our new operating brand for serviced offices.”

An internal view of one of the suites within The Auction Rooms on Queen Street, Edinburgh. Picture by Angus Behm

Meanwhile, another refurbished Edinburgh office building is nearing full occupation after securing a key letting with a global recruitment giant.

Hays is moving its Edinburgh operation into 2 Lochrin Square after taking the entirety of the development's upper-most floor - just over 4,000 square feet of space.

Located in the heart of Edinburgh’s Exchange District, 2 Lochrin Square forms half of the overall Lochrin Square development, incorporating the property’s original B-listed façade. The property has undergone a major refurbishment programme in recent years to enhance its sustainability.

Several new amenities have also been added, with secure indoor cycle storage and a bicycle repair stand, upgraded showers and changing rooms, a tenant gym with Peloton bikes, and a communal rooftop and lounges.

The deal with Hays leaves 2 Lochrin Square with just one fully-fitted suite remaining on the ground floor, which includes kitchen and meeting space. Among the office building’s current occupiers are renewable energy groups Orsted, OEG, and Bluefloat Energy and Nadara Partnership, along with telecommunications consultancy FarrPoint.

Joint property agents Knight Frank and JLL represented the building’s manager - global real estate business Jamestown.