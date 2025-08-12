I tried a manicure at a hip new nail bar that's inside Leith's oldest building

Contributed

This is a very cool spot to get your nails done

Not all nail salons are created equal.

You have your clattery, neon-lit ones, where extra long extensions, bows and glitter are added. I’m a bit scared of those.

Then you have classy places, like Buff, which already has a Concept Store outpost at The Arches on East Market Street. It recently opened a second branch, at St Ninian’s Manse.

Visiting is an experience, in part because the mustard-coloured A-listed building is thought to be the oldest in Leith, with origins dating back to 1493. The Scottish Historic Buildings Trust have preserved and restored the structure, and its spaces are let out to various businesses.

These are, in contrast to the property, very contemporary, with places like Maeve Barre and Pilates, as well as the lovely Buff.

Their first floor premises is gorgeous - in hessian-hued neutrals, with a spa-like pedicure station, light fittings that look like blossoms, and neat manicure tables.

Apparently, they recently featured in an interiors magazine. I can see why.

Their aesthetic is equally immaculate, when it comes to nails. I’d been pouring over their Instagram feed (@buffcs), before my visit, and I liked everything.

According to owner Carly, the most popular look at the moment is a Hayley Bieber influenced milky white nails look. They can also do very cool sheer cat-eye finishes called Japanese Nuance, chrome details, or a touch of nail art. Choose from five tiers of manicure, from the simple Colour to the detailed Unstoppable.

On their social media, I fell in love with a checkered look, and a couple of shades - a lovely cherry blossom pink, and an olive green.

Carly asks what shape I want, and I go for her recommendation of squoval - a square meets oval.

As part of my first manicure in years, she expertly trims my scraggy claws, tidies up my overgrown cuticles and hangnails, then gets the CND Shellac polishes out.

The base goes on, then it’s baked under the UV lamp, then repeat. Once my nails are as rose-hued as a cat’s nose, Carly gets out a tiny paintbrush, and applies the green check to my ring finger, and half of my pinkie nail. I’m baked again, and a glossy topcoat goes on, before the process is concluded with a hand massage.

It’s been a very pleasurable and relaxing 45 minutes, and it’s lovely to spend time in such an astmospheric space, with its beams and curved stone staircase.

Carly says the finished look should last two to three weeks, but it hasn’t chipped or faded, one month later.

That’s despite doing all the dishes, lifting weights, gardening, and undergoing other everyday wear and tear trials.

It has, however, grown out a bit - inevitable - though I still feel it’s too soon to get it removed.

I’m going to hold onto my lovely talons for a little longer. Just one more week.