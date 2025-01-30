I had a session at Scotland's first and only Lagree studio, and my muscles are on fire

Lagree at Tallie | Simon Hird

This is the coolest workout in town

Apparently, fans of Lagree including Jennifer Aniston and Michelle Obama.

It’s been dubbed Hollywood's favourite exercise class.

However, until now, we haven’t been able to try it in Scotland.

No longer, as Tallie has opened on Edinburgh’s Greenside Place. It’s up a flight of stairs, in a Georgian room that’s flooded with light and looks out on Calton Hill on one side.

There are orange-doored lockers, but otherwise the space is pristine white.

In the middle, are the 14 Miniformer Pros. These look similar but are not to be confused with reformer machines, as this is not Pilates.

Here’s the science bit, as Aniston used to say in her shampoo adverts.

Designed by personal trainer, Sebastian Lagree, these classes do combine elements of Pilates, but also strength training and cardio. The fitness trainer gadget elevates the workout by enhancing resistance and allowing you to make controlled movements to target specific muscle groups.

They say it can sculpt the body in short periods of time, and is high intensity, but low impact.

That’s perfect for me, and my gammy knee.

Each session lasts 45 minutes, so it’s easier for busy people to squeeze a session into their schedule. The classes include Foundations, Total Body, Arms and Abs, and Glutes and Legs. You can wear yoga or workout gear, and special socks that have grips on the soles (on sale here).

The classes in Edinburgh are led by a small team of Lagree-certified instructors.

Today, we’ve got Sarah Jaffar, who’s come through from London to put us through our paces.

Sarah Jaffar | Simon Hird

I don’t think she’s going to make it easy on us.

We all choose a Megaformer Pro, and perch on the end.

The first exercises are core-based. We slide two segments of the machine away from each other.

They call this the Wheelbarrow, and it's intense. I can feel my abs dancing about, like they’re at a ceilidh. The plank to pike move is a challenge, which involves dragging the segments together, so you’re in an upside-down V, then going into plank.

Jaffar counts us down into every pose, and tells us how long to hold it.

I appreciate this aspect, as you know the burn isn’t going to go on forever.

For the next part of the class, we’re turning and facing the mirrors, so we can see our already red and sweaty faces.

There are various pulleys and switches on the machine. It’s best not to worry about them, as Jaffar tells us what to do at all times, equipment-wise.

The Elevator Lunge involves having one foot on the machine, another on the floor, and dragging the back foot forward and back, using resistance. I can feel my hip flexor working, and my glutes.

We also stand on the platform, and drag our legs apart, while keeping our balance. This is fun. There are also some arm and leg exercises that utilise bungee cords.

Afterwards, I feel fine. It’s in the next couple of days that the muscles that have been targeted make their presence known. It’s the obliques, the abs and glutes, all shouting hello at the same time.

As far as results go, Lagree is la great, and it’s not just Aniston who agrees.