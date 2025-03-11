I had the best afternoon at Scotland's £60m Lost Shore Surf Resort - and I didn't even get wet

The waiting room at Michelle Denham | Gaby Soutar

I was back, but no surfing this time

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“You’ve forgotten your dookers!” my husband said, as I headed for Lost Shore Surf Resort.

It was decent of him to remind me, but I wouldn’t be needing them for my second visit to this Ratho destination, which opened back in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This time round, there would be no surf lesson. Instead, I was checking out one of their Wellness attractions, for you can do way more than hang ten at this resort.

As well as the outdoor Spear Sauna, which is beside the wave pool, they also offer treatments with Michelle Denham, who has set up in a space that’s located near their reception.

She is well known for her facials, and also has a beauty and skin clinic in North Berwick.

I’ve experienced her complexion-tweaking magic before, and can totally vouch for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, on my appointment, I would be looked after by her second-in-command, Emma.

I was already feeling pretty chilled by the time I met her. I’d accidentally got to the busy resort about an hour early, so I’d spent a surprisingly sunny afternoon sitting on a bench, watching surfers and skaters doing their strenuous thing, while I did nada except sip a large mocha from their cafe and restaurant, Canteen.

After that, I checked in, and Emma got me settled under a big duvet on their heavenly marshmallow of a treatment bed in this white painted room.

Although this is a Signature Facial, it starts with a back massage, to get you in the zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At this spa, they use organic and ethical Ila products, and the rich body oil smells like an exotic garden at night. Emma used palms and knuckles to work into all my knots, but kept the pressure and rhythm relaxing. My arms were folded behind my back, so she could stretch out my scapula, then they were draped down the sides of the bed, and she used her forearms to wring out any vestige of carpal tunnel.

After about 30 minutes of this, you flip over for the facial bit, and it starts with a deep cleanse, using a balm that’s lifted away with hot towels.

There’s plenty of de-puffing massage and Emma uses Ila’s Face Oil for Glowing Radiance, with rose Damascena, along with lifting, gentle rubbing and pinching techniques to stimulate circulation and bring the glow back, before deploying a thick exfoliating scrub.

The experience also includes the application of a clay-based and buttery-textured mask, a joyously gentle and hypnotic scalp rub, and a hot oil foot massage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You couldn’t pack much more into an extremely pleasurable 90 minutes.

Afterwards, I was so relaxed that I felt as if I’d sunk, like a happy stone, to the bottom of a pool.

They say that this treatment will help you ‘escape the waves of life’, and it certainly does. Their menu also includes Swedish massage, pregnancy treatments, body scrubs, short therapies like a 20-minute scalp rub, and hand and foot rituals, among other things.

Best of all, you can leave your dookers at home.