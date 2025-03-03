Jelena in my flat | Gaby Soutar

I was slightly nervous when I booked a massage through Urban.

This ten-year-old wellness app, which is already huge in London and has 550,000 five star reviews for its treatments, has just expanded to Scotland, with a launch in Edinburgh and Glasgow. Basically, it allows you to book a treatment, like massage, beauty, osteopathy and other offerings, to take place in your own house, with availability every day of the week, from 7am until 11pm.

Think of it as a wellness version of Deliveroo.

That’s fine, when you’re a neat and tidy sort of person. I am not.

Thus, before Jelena rang my doorbell, I was fretting about the state of my living room. In the end, I decided to ask her to set up in my hall, where we still haven’t packed away the Christmas fairy lights, but at least there’s less clutter and no office wheelie chair to get in the way.

I also cranked up my heating, since my flat is freezing, and, essentially, ruminated over every aspect of the visit, including the three towels that I was told to supply - were they too small? I rummaged around for some beach-sized ones, just in case.

I needn’t have worried. She rocked up, with her clever portable massage table, complete with electric blanket, blankets - we didn’t need the towels, after all - oils, and music (on her phone), like a therapeutic Mary Poppins.

While Jelena sat in the living room to give me some privacy, I clambered onto the comfy and blissfully warm table.

Then it was time for their Urban Classic treatment, which is a full body therapy and a ‘good all rounder’ that’s inspired by Swedish massage, and Jelena used a rose geranium-based oil.

I’d gone for firm pressure, and she didn’t hold back. It’s been a while since I’ve had a proper massage like this. It didn’t surprise me when she told me that she studies sports physiotherapy and has worked on rugby players. Indeed. She’s strong. This experience was relaxing, yes, as she smoothed along my muscles, but she also worked hard into knotty bits, like my surprisingly rigid calves, quads and shoulders.

It took a few minutes to totally submit, as I kept thinking the postie would ring the bell, and wondering when the neighbour’s dog would stop barking, but I was soon lulled into a hypnogogic state.

And the best thing is, there is no stressful bus journey home afterwards. Instead, I waved farewell to Jelena - who is such an amazing find - and decanted myself straight into my pyjamas.

As well as the travel benefits, this is way more affordable than going to a spa. The treatment starts from £57, which seems like an incredible bargain for her considerable expertise.

Next time she visits, I won’t be a first timer and, therefore, won’t get so worried about my mess and the other practical aspects of a house call.