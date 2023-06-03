Three's a charm: Invitation to take your country seat

We collate a threesome of high-end rural residences with contemporary comforts that are tempting buyers to try on the green belt for size
Here are some of the most impressive country homes currently for sale.
1. Sound House, Oban, Argyll and Bute Offers over £1.15m
Where is it? To the south of Oban on the stunning West Coast, with uninterrupted aspect views over the Sound of Kerrera and Oban Bay. The town is the ferry port for much of the Western Isles and is a highly-popular base for sailing activities. Photo: Contributed
2. Sound House, Oban, Argyll and Bute Offers over £1.15m
There are magnificent views from the living space, which features a log-burning stove Photo: Contributed
The home's 3,600sq ft of floorspace includes a glazed vestibule, impressive family area with sweeping staircase, open-plan drawing room with full curved wall of floor-to-ceiling glass, and a kitchen with breakfast bar.
4. Sound House, Oban, Argyll and Bute Offers over £1.15m
The property features a luxurious bathroom Photo: Contributed