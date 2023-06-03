All Sections
What is it? A striking six-bedroom luxury home, built with ultra-modern construction techniques, that occupies a commanding position overlooking a sound stretch of water.What is it? A striking six-bedroom luxury home, built with ultra-modern construction techniques, that occupies a commanding position overlooking a sound stretch of water.
Three's a charm: Invitation to take your country seat

We collate a threesome of high-end rural residences with contemporary comforts that are tempting buyers to try on the green belt for size
By Sarah Devine
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 09:00 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 10:15 BST

Here are some of the most impressive country homes currently for sale.

Where is it? To the south of Oban on the stunning West Coast, with uninterrupted aspect views over the Sound of Kerrera and Oban Bay. The town is the ferry port for much of the Western Isles and is a highly-popular base for sailing activities.

1. Sound House, Oban, Argyll and Bute Offers over £1.15m

Where is it? To the south of Oban on the stunning West Coast, with uninterrupted aspect views over the Sound of Kerrera and Oban Bay. The town is the ferry port for much of the Western Isles and is a highly-popular base for sailing activities. Photo: Contributed

There are magnificent views from the living space, which features a log-burning stove

2. Sound House, Oban, Argyll and Bute Offers over £1.15m

There are magnificent views from the living space, which features a log-burning stove Photo: Contributed

The home’s 3,600sq ft of floorspace includes a glazed vestibule, impressive family area with sweeping staircase, open-plan drawing room with full curved wall of floor-to-ceiling glass, and a kitchen with breakfast bar.

3. 1Z6E4312 large lounge area small.jpg

The home’s 3,600sq ft of floorspace includes a glazed vestibule, impressive family area with sweeping staircase, open-plan drawing room with full curved wall of floor-to-ceiling glass, and a kitchen with breakfast bar. Photo: Sound House, Oban, Argyll and Bute Offers over £1.15m

The property features a luxurious bathroom

4. Sound House, Oban, Argyll and Bute Offers over £1.15m

The property features a luxurious bathroom Photo: Contributed

