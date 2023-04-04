All these properties come with sea air as standard.
Living on the Scottish coast is a dream for many – whether it’s a flat in a bustling seaside tourist town, a cozy home in a quaint fishing village or a sprawling property on a remote island.
The reality is that it’s likely to cost you significantly more than a couple of years ago, with recent figures from the Bank of Scotland showing you can expect to pay 11 per cent more on average for a coastal property than in 2021.
But there’s no shortage of properties on the market at the moment, including a few bargains starting at just £10,000.
Here are a few that caught our eye.
1. Tigh Tasgaidh, Dornie
If you have a spare half a million pounds you could be the new owner of Tigh Tasgaidh, a beautifully upgraded detached six bedroom (and five bathroom) home in the small former Highland fishing village of Dornie. Just a short distance from the famous Eilean Donan Castle, it looks out over the sea frontage of Loch Long. Contact Strutt and Parker for more information. Photo: Strutt and Parker
2. East Princes Street, Rothesay
The good news about this one bedroom flat in Rothesay, on the Isle of Bute, is that it looks out across the bay and is being auctioned with a guide price of just £10,000. The bad news is that its currently in unsafe condition and needs complete redevelopment. It could be the perfect buy for somebody looking for a project. Contact Auction House Scotland for more details. Photo: Auction House Scotland
3. Caolas House, Isle of Coll
The owners of Caolas House, a stunning coastal property on the Inner Herbridean Island of Coll, are looking for offers over £850,000 for the six bedroom property with dramatic views over the Treshnish Islands to Mull. It also comes with 58.94 acres of coastal grazing land. For more details contact Strutt and Parker. Photo: Strutt and Parker
4. Jemimaville, Dingwall
Enjoying beautiful views over the Cromarty Firth towards Ben Wyvis, Jemimaville is on the market for offers over £395,000. For that you'll get a five bedroom house originally built as a manse in 1845 located in the Highland town of Dingwall. Contact Strutt and Parker for more information. Photo: Strutt and Parker