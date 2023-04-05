The Scottish seaside towns with the highest to lowest property prices

They are among Scotland’s most desirable locations – seaside resorts and towns nestled on picturesque stretches of coastline.

Now it can be revealed that house hunters looking for a coastal property in Scotland can expect to pay 11 per cent more on average than in 2021.

Figures from the Bank of Scotland show average prices for seaside properties in Scotland rose by 11 per cent during 2022, outperforming the British average of 4 per cent.

The bank said North Berwick in East Lothian was the most expensive seaside town to buy a property in Scotland with average prices of £440,172 last year.

North Berwick is Scotland's most expensive seaside location for house hunters, with properties costing over £440,000 on average, according to Bank of Scotland figures

Properties in the popular Fife town of St Andrews followed at £421,528.

The towns were also the first and second most expensive in 2021.

A little further along the East Lothian coast, Dunbar was the third most expensive coastal area to buy a home in Scotland, with average prices of £284,121.

But for those who want sea views without the price tag, Greenock in Inverclyde commands the lowest average price of around £97,608.

If you have a spare half a million pounds you could be the new owner of Tigh Tasgaidh, a beautifully upgraded detached six bedroom (and five bathroom) home in the small former Highland fishing village of Dornie. Just a short distance from the famous Eilean Donan Castle, it looks out over the sea frontage of Loch Long. Contact Strutt and Parker for more information.

On average, a Scottish seaside property will set buyers back around £182,488

Prices of coastal homes rose by almost a third (31 per cent) between 2012 and 2022, with Cockenzie in East Lothian seeing the greatest gain of 80 per cent, from £133,229 to £239,345.

Properties on the market as of yesterday in prominent seaside locations have showcased the appeal.

Enjoying beautiful views over the Cromarty Firth towards Ben Wyvis, Jemimaville – a five-bedroom house originally built as a manse in 1845 located in the Highland town of Dingwall – is on the market for offers over £395,000.

If life in the East Neuk fishing village of Anstruther sounds appealing you'll find it hard to find a property with a better sea view than Merchant's House. The A-listed property has three bedrooms and three public rooms spread over three floors. Available for offers over £495,000, it also comes with a private garden and is a short walk from one of Scotland's best fish and chip retaurants. For more information contact Savills.

And an A-listed property with three bedrooms and three public rooms spread over three floors in the quiet East Neuk fishing village of Anstruther will set a buyer back about half a million, with a property available for offers over £495,000.

Graham Blair, mortgages director at Bank of Scotland, said: "It's undeniable that much of Scotland's coastline is truly breath-taking, and it's easy to see why the pretty seaside town of North Berwick is still Scotland's most expensive seaside location for house hunters, with properties costing over £440,000 on average.

"St Andrews – well known for its world-famous university and golf courses – isn't far behind, with properties in the area fetching a similar price tag.

"However, many of Scotland's coastal towns have average house prices that are much lower. Homes in Greenock, for example, cost less than £100,000 on average.

"While many things can influence the price of a home, socio-economic factors are perhaps playing a greater role in some coastal locations.