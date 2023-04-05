2 . East Princes Street, Rothesay

The good news about this one bedroom flat in Rothesay, on the Isle of Bute, is that it looks out across the bay and is being auctioned with a guide price of just £10,000. The bad news is that its currently in unsafe condition and needs complete redevelopment. It could be the perfect buy for somebody looking for a project. Contact Auction House Scotland for more details. Photo: Auction House Scotland