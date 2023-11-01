There are three main factors impacting how much a property in Scotland is worth: location, location and location.

Average property prices in some Scottish neighbourhoods are a staggering 16 times more expensive than in others, official figures show.

East Renfrewshire was the council area with the highest average property prices in 2022, with the average home costing £275,000, far higher than the Scottish average of £180,000. Edinburgh was ranked second, with an average property price of £265,000. East Lothian was the third most expensive council area to buy in, with properties costing £262,995 on average.

Inverclyde was the cheapest council area to buy a property in 2022, with the average price coming in at just £95,000, according to the new data published by the Scottish Government.

The figures also revealed average house prices for more than 1,000 smaller neighbourhoods, where differences were even more pronounced. The neighbourhoods, officially known as intermediate zones, each contain between 2,500 and 6,000 households.

At a neighbourhood level, the three most exclusive areas in Scotland could all be found in the capital. Murrayfield and Ravelston was the most expensive area to buy, with the average property costing £657,000 – 16 times greater than Greenock Upper Central in Inverclyde which had an average property price of £40,000.

Here we reveal the most expensive neighbourhoods to move to in Scotland, based on the median house price in 2022. Our analysis excludes areas with fewer than 10 house sales. The figures do not adjust for the different types of housing sold in different areas and averages can be affected by, for instance, new housing developments going on sale in an area that year.

1 . Murrayfield and Ravelston The City of Edinburgh's Murrayfield and Ravelston area is the most expensive place to buy a property in Scotland. It had an average price of £657,000.

2 . New Town West The City of Edinburgh's New Town West area had an average property price of £601,353.

3 . Greenbank and The Braids The City of Edinburgh's Greenbank and The Braids area had an average property price of £585,000.

4 . St Andrews North and Strathkinness Fife's St Andrews North and Strathkinness area had an average property price of £562,500.